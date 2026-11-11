Dua Lipa, Madonna, Tame Impala and SZA all confirmed for next year’s Coachella - but Drake's not happy

Coachella has announced its lineup for next year and it’s been confirmed that Dua Lipa will be the festival’s first-ever British female solo headliner.

The 31-year-old singer will top the Friday night bill on both weekends of the event, which is set to take place on 9 to 11 April and 16 to 18 April 2027. On both Saturdays, Tame Impala will close out the festival, with SZA doing the honours on both Sundays.

The festival will also be graced by proper pop royalty in the form of Madonna, who will apparently appear in the Dance Tent. This comes after her guest appearance during Sabrina Carpenter’s set this year.

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Other notable acts confirmed for the event include Phoebe Bridgers, Robyn, Giorgio Moroder (who will celebrate his 87th birthday two weeks after Coachella), Steve Lacy, Zara Larsson, Weezer, Fetty Wap, The Avalanches, Peggy Gou, Charlotte De Witte, Angine De Poitrine, Empire Of The Sun, Carolin Polachek and ex-Beastie Boys member Mike D and his band 5D.

And beyond Dua Lipa, there will be a UK presence at the festival in the form of EsDeeKid, Chase and Status, Lambrini Girls, Jorja Smith and, somewhat incongruously, The Damned. Yes, the first generation punks will be celebrating the fiftieth anniversary of their debut album Damned Damned Damned by sweating in the glaring Californian sun: probably not something they anticipated back in 1977.

Conspicuous by his absence on that long list is a certain Canadian rapper. Drake was reportedly in talks earlier this year to perform at Coachella, but is not on the final lineup that has been released today. He’s clearly a bit miffed about that too. When the festival put the lineup announcement on social media today, down among the comments section was a reply from the rapper – a single crying emoji.

There there. Don’t be sad, Drake - there’ll be other festivals you can go to next year. Really.