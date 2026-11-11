AlphaTheta’s DJM-A7 is a 4-channel DJ mixer that can be ‘tuned’ to suit the room it’s in

Introducing the DJM-A7 4-channel performance DJ mixer - YouTube Watch On

AlphaTheta’s latest 4-channel DJ mixer is all about adaptability. Based around the same layout and channel strips as Pioneer DJ’s flagship DJM-A9, the A7 incorporates a variety of connectivity and customisation options designed to help it fit into a broad variety of bar, club and venue settings.

The most notable of these is the new Master Texture feature, which is being pitched as an industry first by AlphaTheta. Designed to “tune the audio to the space – without the need for a sound engineer”, Master Texture adjusts the frequency response of the mixer’s output.

It does this using two controls labelled Smokey/Bright and Smooth/Punchy, which adjust the high-end and low-end response respectively. According to AlphaTheta these parameters “can tweak harsh highs or add extra punch to your kick drums and lows to process targeted frequencies and shape a unique sound characteristic that EQ alone can’t match.”

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The A7 also aims for flexibility with its range of connectivity. Its four channels each have line and phono inputs handling traditional analogue connectivity, along with a single mic input. On the output side these are joined by master, booth and recording outputs, along with dual headphone ports.

There’s also an abundance of digital connectivity included though. The mixer has two USB-C ports that allow for laptop or iOS connectivity for use with major DJing platforms including rekordbox, Serato and algoriddim Djay Pro. The inclusion of two ports also means that it’s possible to switch between DJs and platforms with a seamless transition.

Like other recent AlphaTheta gear, the A7 also includes a top panel ‘Multi-IO’ USB connection that can be used for, among other things, single-cable integration of the company’s Remix-Ignite effects unit. The mixer also incorporates the company’s SonicLink tech with one-touch pairing, for use with AlphaTheta’s low-latency wireless headphones.

Around the back there’s also a Pro DJ Link port for connectivity with compatible players. When used with AlphaTheta’s newer multi-player devices, this allows users to make use of the Touch Cue and Touch Preview features that allow DJs to preview tracks without loading them to the deck.

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Elsewhere, much of the DJM-A7’s design is inherited from the DJM-A9. Each channel has a three-band EQ and access to the Sound Color FX and Beat FX found across much of the AlphaTheta range. The mixer does add in the Soft Mix Curve channel fader setting also seen on the DJM-V5, which subtly cuts the high frequency of each track as it is lowered in the mix.