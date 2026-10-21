Built for DJing in the most demanding environments, Technics’ new SL-1210MKX promises greater stability and finer pitch control

Technics has unveiled the SL-1210MKX, the latest evolution of its classic SL-1200 direct-drive DJ turntable.

Designed specifically for people who mix in demanding club, festival and other live performance environments, the SL-1210MKX was created with input from DJs and sound engineers. The result is said to be a deck that offers greater stability, as well as more precise pitch control and expanded creative options.

The SL-1210MKX is built around a significantly heavier, optimally balanced chassis that promises greater resistance to external vibrations. The isolation feet have been redesigned for improved stability and feedback isolation, too, so users can feel even more confident when they’re scratching, for example. These benefits are said to come without compromising the ‘feel’ of the deck.

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One of the other key enhancements is the dedicated ±4% pitch range, which should enable even more precise control when beatmatching and subtly correcting tempos. At the other end of the spectrum, there’s also a ±50% pitch range setting, giving DJs more creative options to explore.

(Image credit: Technics)

There are some less obvious refinements and notable features, too: a quieter reset switch inspired by earlier SL-1200 models; a Technics coreless direct-drive motor with adjustable start-up torque and brake speed; and 78 rpm playback and reverse functionality.

“The SL-1200 Series has earned its reputation through decades of real-world performance in clubs, on stage and in studios around the world,” said Stefanie Baron, Manager Technics DJ Channel Europe, Panasonic Consumer Europe (PCEU).

“With the SL-1210MKX, we wanted to build on that legacy by working closely with professional DJs and sound technicians to better understand the challenges they face. The result is a turntable that delivers even greater stability, precision and creative freedom while staying true to the qualities that have made the SL-1200 an industry standard for more than five decades.”

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The SL-1210MKX will be shipping from January 2027 priced at £1,299/€1,499. Find out more on the Technics website.