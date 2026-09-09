Soundcraft's Signature Plus mixers pack Lexicon effects and dbx compression into an analogue console from $799

Soundcraft has announced the Signature Plus Series, a new range of analogue mixing consoles that succeeds the company's Signature line, aimed at studio engineers, live performers, podcasters and content creators.

There are four models, offering 12, 16, 22 and 32 channels, and Soundcraft says the feature set is consistent across the range, meaning you don't lose functionality by opting for a smaller desk. The 12- and 16-channel models are equipped with rackmount ears.

The channel strips are built around Soundcraft's Ghost mic preamps, which the company says deliver smooth overload behaviour and rich harmonics while providing up to 65db of gain. These are paired with Sapphyre EQ and dbx one-knob compressors with harmonic enhancement, and insert points are onboard for patching in outboard gear.

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Signature Plus’s headline feature is the built-in Lexicon hardware effects processor, which Soundcraft claims is unique at this price point, and now features both preset storage and Tap Tempo. The effects available span multiple styles of reverb, delay, and modulation effects.

Soundcraft has also redesigned the layout of the mixers, separating the input and output sections to make navigation more intuitive. Colour-coded buttons and what the company is calling "squircle" knobs are designed to make adjustments quicker and more accurate in low-light and high-pressure environments.

Recording and playback are handled by a 4x4 USB-C interface capable of operating at up to 192kHz. USB returns can be routed into channel strips like any other input, or sent directly to the main output for playback between acts or DJ sets.

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Elsewhere, there are four aux sends with a Mix to Auxes function, a Listen bus for monitoring individual channels without disturbing the main mix, and Talkback To routing. Headphone and control room outputs each get configurable monitoring options covering mute, dim and mono sum, while a QR code on the mixer links to manuals, training videos and support resources.

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“Developing this new series was first and foremost driven from listening closely to what engineers and content creators needed,” HARMAN Product Manager Scott Wood said in a press release.

“We included all the features that users can most often utilize and added many others they always wanted to. With this lineup and this feature-set, users have everything they need to bring out their best work.”

The Soundcraft Signature Plus 12 is priced at £699/$799, the 16 at £799/$899, the 22 at £1,099/$1,199 and the 32 at £1,299/$1,499.

Find out more on Soundcraft's website.

Soundcraft Signature Plus 12 (Image credit: Soundcraft)

Soundcraft Signature Plus 16 (Image credit: Soundcraft)

Soundcraft Signature Plus 22 (Image credit: Soundcraft)