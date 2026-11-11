Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr to rejoin forces for a special benefit show in Las Vegas

The Beatles are getting together to play a show in Las Vegas!!

Thought that would get your attention. Well, the two surviving members of The Beatles are. Yes, it’s been confirmed that Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr are to play a show with Joe Walsh at the Eagles’ guitarist Vets Aid festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in January.

Also on the bill are The Killers, The War on Drugs, Lucius and St Vincent. But there’s no doubt who the main attraction is. Walsh is headlining with Paul and Ringo as ‘special guests’.

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The Beatles’ rhythm section have played live together only a handful of times since the band’s breakup in 1970. Their most recent reunion came at the O2 in December 2024 at the end of McCartney’s Got Back world tour when the pair played Helter Skelter and the title track from Sgt Pepper. Since then, Ringo has guested on his friend’s recent album The Boys Of Dungeon Lane, singing on the track Home To Us.

Paul McCartney + Ringo Starr „Sgt. Pepper‘s“ and „Helter Skelter“ live O2 Arena London, 19.12.2024 - YouTube Watch On

Vets Aid was started by Walsh back in 2017. The guitarist lost his father on active service when he was just 20 months old, as well as several friends during the Vietnam War, so it’s a cause that’s always been close to his heart. The fundraising concert has become an annual event, and for its tenth edition Walsh clearly wanted to pull out the biggest names from his contacts book – he’s played for several years in Ringo’s All Starr Band.

The Eagle announced the show on social media by explaining his motivation for organising the event: “Having spent the past two years at the Sphere and working with the hardworking people of Las Vegas, I want to show them my gratitude and respect. This city has taken such good care of me and my family that it would be my privilege to give back to the large veteran community here and to their families.”

“Join me on stage with my musical heroes Paul and Ringo (and more surprise guests), Vegas’s hometown icons The Killers, the sublime St Vincent and my beloved The War on Drugs and Lucius, who are the only acts I’ve ever invited back to Vets Aid. Support our veterans and support each other.”

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All proceeds will go towards veteran-related charities co-ordinated with the Combined Arms Institute.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday (13 November). For more information, head over to the Vets Aid website at joewalsh.com.