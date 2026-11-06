“Maybe they’re a virtuoso on their home planet and we are simply unable to comprehend it”: Angine De Poitrine debut new track, with a new member… who plays the triangle
Curiouser and curiouser...
Nurse, they’re multiplying! Gig-goers at an Angine De Poitrine gig in Toronto last night were left rubbing their eyes when a third member of the band appeared on stage, clad in a similar polka-dotted costume to our alien friends Khn and Klek.
This new addition to the lineup came on stage for a new track for which they supplied… triangle. Yes, the eternal runt of the percussion family. Positioned between their bandmates, they started off the number with a bright ‘ting’ and then kept their arm hovering over their instrument until bursting into a slightly unhinged solo mid-song.
They then bring the new number to a completion with another ‘ting’, before taking a bow and shuffling off stage to applause from all concerned.
Unconventional? Bien sur. But since when has anything about Angine De Poitrine been conventional?
Over on Reddit, fans have been conjecturing about the new song and the identity of this new member. “Apparently it’s the new theme song for some Quebec TV show,” one person said.
Someone else quipped: “The new alien doesn’t have a good sense of rhythm yet.” Whilst another user replied: “Maybe they’re a virtuoso on their home planet and we are simply unable to comprehend it.”
And the name of the new member? One fan wrote: “Someone said (they’re called) Petit Poitrine in another post, so now that’s my head canon until proven otherwise.”
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
Khn and Klek (and maybe their new friend?) continue their current North American tour tonight with a homecoming show in Quebec City. Come 2027, they’ll be over in Australia and then Europe for a tour that includes three nights at London’s 5,000-capacity Brixton Academy in June, an incredible feat for a microtonal math rock band that nobody outside Quebec had heard of a year ago.
Beth Simpson is a freelance music expert whose work has appeared in Classic Rock, Classic Pop, Guitarist and Total Guitar magazine. She is the author of 'Freedom Through Football: Inside Britain's Most Intrepid Sports Club' and her second book 'An American Cricket Odyssey' was published in 2025.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.