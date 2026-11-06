“Maybe they’re a virtuoso on their home planet and we are simply unable to comprehend it”: Angine De Poitrine debut new track, with a new member… who plays the triangle

Nurse, they’re multiplying! Gig-goers at an Angine De Poitrine gig in Toronto last night were left rubbing their eyes when a third member of the band appeared on stage, clad in a similar polka-dotted costume to our alien friends Khn and Klek.

This new addition to the lineup came on stage for a new track for which they supplied… triangle. Yes, the eternal runt of the percussion family. Positioned between their bandmates, they started off the number with a bright ‘ting’ and then kept their arm hovering over their instrument until bursting into a slightly unhinged solo mid-song.

They then bring the new number to a completion with another ‘ting’, before taking a bow and shuffling off stage to applause from all concerned.

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Unconventional? Bien sur. But since when has anything about Angine De Poitrine been conventional?

Angine de Poitrine - New Song! New Member! 🙌🔺🙌 (History Toronto 2026) - YouTube Watch On

Over on Reddit, fans have been conjecturing about the new song and the identity of this new member. “Apparently it’s the new theme song for some Quebec TV show,” one person said.

Someone else quipped: “The new alien doesn’t have a good sense of rhythm yet.” Whilst another user replied: “Maybe they’re a virtuoso on their home planet and we are simply unable to comprehend it.”

And the name of the new member? One fan wrote: “Someone said (they’re called) Petit Poitrine in another post, so now that’s my head canon until proven otherwise.”

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Khn and Klek (and maybe their new friend?) continue their current North American tour tonight with a homecoming show in Quebec City. Come 2027, they’ll be over in Australia and then Europe for a tour that includes three nights at London’s 5,000-capacity Brixton Academy in June, an incredible feat for a microtonal math rock band that nobody outside Quebec had heard of a year ago.