“Life is nothing if not surprising and now, here we are, able to make this particular dream come true" Rush confirm five-date Sphere residency for May 2027

After several months of speculation, Rush have confirmed that their current reunion will extend to a series of concerts at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

The Canadian band have announced just five dates in May next year, starting on 21 May and ending 30 May.

In a statement, bassist and frontman Geddy Lee has said: “When I first heard of Sphere, I thought to myself, ‘Wow, what a shame that Rush is no longer touring, because this venue sounds tailor-made for the kind of visual attitude with which we have always designed our shows’”

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"Normally we spend months designing the visual effects for our shows and this scenario seemed like the cherry on top of the ice cream for our design team. But life is nothing if not surprising and now, here we are, living and touring in the present tense and we are able to make that particular dream come true."

RUSH w/ Anika Nilles - THE SPIRIT OF RADIO Live 2026 (Fifty Something Tour) | DualCam - YouTube Watch On

Lee added that: "We are presently working hard to expand our touring concepts and concoct some new madness to suit this incredible venue and musically perform the kind of show we’ve been doing in some of our ‘one off’ cities. Meaning playing all of 2112 and all of Moving Pictures along with an array of other songs.

"We are so effin’ excited to make use of this incredible opportunity to please our fans both visually and viscerally - from wherever they might fly in from. Gonna be so much fun!!”

The Rush reunion has been one of the stories of the year, one that has travelled some way beyond the band’s core audience in similar manner to the Oasis comeback in 2025. The tour has been acquiring rave reviews in every territory, with particular praise being heaped on new drummer Anika Nilles, who has stepped up to replace the late great Neil Peart. It would be no great surprise if those five dates – being billed as the Elevate From The Norm residency - were not added to fairly soon.

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Travel packages for the gigs will be available on the Rush site from tomorrow. An artist presale will begin on 11 November, with the regular public sale starting next Friday (13 November). For full details head over to the band’s website at rush.com.