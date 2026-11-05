Spotify Wrapped is coming soon – here's how to maximise your impact

It’s November and so Spotify Wrapped is now just a few weeks away.

For grassroots artists it’s a chance to remind listeners of your presence so there are a number of ways you can capitalise on this.

First of all, now is the perfect time to make sure your artist profile is up to scratch. Update your biography, your images and artist pick so your profile properly represents who you are at the end of 2026.

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Check that every track you’ve put on the platform has a canvas so that listeners have something to see in the Now Playing view. Also, make sure that all your gigs are listed on the platform with links to your ticketing partner, so your listeners can easily go from streaming your music to experiencing it live. You could also show off any merch you’ve got too.

How about recording a video message thanking your biggest fans for their support during 2026? If you submit one of these by 6 November (quick!), it could appear in their top fans’ personalised data stories and in the Your Artists Messages feed, two of the items fans engage most with during Wrapped.

The video message needn’t be long – less than 30 seconds is ideal. Tell your fans what their support means to you, maybe share a milestone you’ve achieved this year or a special memory from 2026. Crucially, alert your fans to what you’ve coming up next year. If you have a new album, tour or release in the works, tell them about it.

You could also – if you’re an eligible artist – upload performance videos on to your page. These could be live shows, acoustic takes or studio sessions; anything really, that brings your fans closer to your music.

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Spotify Wrapped usually takes place at the end of November, or sometimes at the start of December – a specific date hasn’t been set as yet for 2026 – so in effect you have three weeks to get your page spick and span and up to date.