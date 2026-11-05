Why isolate your Black Friday music deals to a single day when you can make it almost a whole month of epic offers? That’s exactly the route Thomann has taken with its Cyber Deals sale, which just launched and runs until the 30th of November. With up to 70% off music gear and a whopping 1514 products included, if you’re in the UK or Europe and you make music, this is the sale to shop this Black Friday.

It doesn’t matter what type of musician you are or what you play. There are great bargains to be had with these epic Thomann Black Friday deals, from guitar tuners to pianos and great gear from brands including Thomann’s own Harley Benton as well as AKG, Takamine, Akai, Yamaha and so much more.

So, if you’re looking to upgrade the guitar or you want to supercharge your home studio, there are bargains to be had.

If you’re unsure what to pick up, our buyer’s guides are full of expert gear recommendations, and we've also listed a few of our favourites from across the sale below.

Thomann: Cyber Deals Sale

The German retail giant has just announced the launch of its Cyber Delas sale, which features discounts of up to 70% off a host of music-making gear. You have until the 30th of November to get involved.

First up, the ESP LTD EC-1000 Piezo QM STB, now 44% off. This stunning guitar is a high-performance single-cut designed to deliver exceptional tonal versatility for both studio recording and live performance. With a striking quilted maple top over a mahogany body, it pairs traditional magnetic humbucking pickups with a Fishman Powerbridge piezo system, letting you seamlessly blend classic electric crunch with realistic acoustic tones.

Next, the Zoom LiveTrak L-6 is 21% off at the moment. The Zoom LiveTrak L-6 is an ultra-compact, portable digital mixer and multitrack recorder engineered for creators, podcasters, and performing musicians on the move. Despite its small footprint, it offers comprehensive routing, onboard digital effects, multi-track recording directly to SD cards, and USB audio interface functionality.

The Steven Slate Audio VSX Immersion One modelling headphone system gives producers and mix engineers access to world-class studio acoustics, mastering rooms, and playback environments directly through specialised headphones.

The newly released Positive Grid Reactor 50 has only been out for a few months, but has already received a 10% discount. In our review, we said, "The amp models and effects are as good as anything in Positive Grid’s arsenal. The high-gain options are standouts, and there’s a goldmine of usable patches if you’re willing to dig."

Lastly, the awesome Yamaha Seqtrak is 36% off. The Yamaha Seqtrak is an all-in-one standalone music production station designed for intuitive beatmaking, sound design, and live performance. With a deep synthesis engine, sample playback, drum machine functionality, and dynamic sequencing, it packs an entire studio workstation into an ultra-portable form factor.

With over 1500 products on sale, there are simply too many great deals to list here, so we suggest heading over to the Thomann site and having a look for yourself - chances are, if there is a certain piece of music gear you are looking for, you'll find it on sale right now.