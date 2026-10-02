Freshly launched this week, the Sweetwater Studio & Recording sale is delivering up to 50% off hardware and up to 85% off software . Whether you want to add some analogue colour to your mixes or bulk up your mic locker, there’s some great gear on offer.

There are some proper industry heavyweights represented in the sale, with Universal Audio, Warm Audio, Shure, Rupert Neve Designs, and PreSonus all getting discounts. There’s no official end date listed at the time of writing, so it’s well worth having a rummage before the best stock disappears.

Sweetwater: Studio & recording sale

If your home studio is feeling a little uninspired, this sweeping Sweetwater event is packed with industry-standard upgrades. From premium audio interfaces with onboard guitar amp processing to legendary microphones, these are the tools you need to capture better tone.

I’ve had a look through the sale in its entirety to see what’s available, and straight away I had my head turned by a nice $50 saving on the Solid State Logic SSL 2+ MKII . I reviewed it when it came out; here’s a quote from me on it:

“It’s honestly hard to find fault with the SSL 2+ MKII. It’s perfectly suited to the vast majority of home recording tasks, very usable thanks to the plethora of knobs and buttons, and delivers superb sound quality. Its real strength for me is the second in that list, though: with all the controls in reach and not hidden behind menus or companion apps, it’s super easy to get up and recording quickly.”

You can find out more in my full Solid State Logic SSL 2+ MKII review .

For an upgrade to your monitoring, the Adam Audio A7Vs have a $120 reduction per speaker . DSP-based fine-tuning means you can change their output to match your space, and the X-ART ribbon tweeters deliver a really clear high-end response. The large size means that the low-end response on these is really good as well.