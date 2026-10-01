Universal Audio's next generation of Volt audio interfaces offers more ways to shape your sound

Universal Audio launched its Volt series of audio interfaces in 2021, promising "classic studio sound" at an accessible price point and providing an affordable alternative to the company's popular Apollo line.

Five years on, the company is unveiling the second generation of Volt interfaces, a six-strong range split between the Volt Gen 2 and Volt Max lines, stretching in price and I/O from the $149 2-in/2-out Volt 1 Gen 2 through to the $499 12-in/6-out Volt 4P Max.

The headline addition is UA's Tone Shaping Preamps, which offer three switchable character modes at the input stage. Warmth, Focus and Shine modes emulate vacuum tube, solid-state and British Class A designs respectively, applying analogue-style colouration before the audio reaches your DAW.

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The three Volt Max models (Volt 2 Max, Volt 4 Max and Volt 4P Max) go further with Max Processing, a set of six "one-touch" compression presets based on UA's well-loved emulations of 1176, LA-2A and VCA-style compressors.

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Though the first-generation Volt 76 series featured 1176-style analogue compressors, these have been dropped in Volt's second generation and replaced with onboard digital compression (exclusive to Volt Max) that provides a broader variety of styles. UA says this runs in real-time with no added latency, and that the preamp modes and compression presets can be paired up for more than 18 tonal combinations per channel.

The entire Volt range has also received a visual refresh, ditching the retro wooden side-panels in favour of a sleek and minimalist design that's closer to the Apollo range with its muted grey colour scheme.

(Image credit: Universal Audio)

Every model, save for the entry-level Volt 1, features a handy full-colour Smart Display for monitoring levels and settings at a glance. These models also benefit from smart features such as Auto-Gain and Clip Protection, and can automatically detect mic, line and instrument sources for quick and easy set-up.

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All six interfaces are USB bus-powered and capable of 32-bit/192kHz conversion, with ADAT input and MIDI I/O on the Volt 4 Gen 2 and all three Max models. The Max line also adds a built-in talkback mic, and the Volt 4 Max and 4P Max feature speaker switching.

"Every artist has a sound they're chasing. We want Volt Gen 2 to give people the confidence to explore that sound"

As with the previous generation, there's a generous software bundle included. The UAD Volt Studio Bundle gets you 15 plugins: UA's LA-2A and 1176 emulations, Showtime ‘64 and Lion ‘68 amp sims, Anthem and PolyMAX synthesizers, Topline Vocal Tune and more. Also included is UA's recently-updated Luna DAW, Celemony's Melodyne Essential and a three-month trial of FL Studio Producer Edition.

"Every artist has a sound they're chasing," Universal Audio CEO Bill Putnam Jr. said in a press release. "We want Volt Gen 2 to give people the confidence to explore that sound, experiment, and keep creating, whether they're recording their first song or working on their tenth album."

Find a full breakdown of I/O and pricing for each model in the range below.

Find out more on Universal Audio's website.