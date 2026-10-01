“When he was shot, that was a horrible, horrible thing for me. It was like, he was like an older brother to me”: Billy Joel wishes he’d got the chance to perform with John Lennon, and says that Mozart-esque "genius" Jimi Hendrix was "from another planet"

Billy Joel has collaborated with some pretty big names down the years, but he admits that there are a few who he’d have liked to tick off his list.

Speaking during a phone-in on SiriusXM’s Billy Joel Channel – just imagine being famous enough to have your own channel – the Piano Man was asked who he’d have liked to play live with but never got the chance.

“I would have liked to have performed with John Lennon,” replied Joel. “When he was shot, that was a horrible, horrible thing for me. It was like, he was like an older brother to me. So, John Lennon would have been one of them.”

Latest Videos From MusicRadar Watch full video here:

There was also mention of Jimi Hendrix, though Joel has previously admitted that he just wouldn’t have been able to keep up with him.

“He was from another planet,” he says. “I mean, Jimi Hendrix was such a genius on the guitar. I don't know where that stuff came from, but he was brilliant. I mean, really a genius. Kind of like a Mozart type of talent.

Billy Joel Wanted to Perform with John Lennon - YouTube Watch On

Sharing a stage with Lennon or Hendrix might be out of the question – although AI might have something to say about that at some point – but Joel went on to say that he also wishes he’s had the opportunity to perform with a British rock legend who’s still around: “I love Steve Winwood – I think he's a terrific guy,” he confirmed.

Winwood has recorded with Joel, bringing his Hammond organ chops to 1986 song Getting Closer, but their collaboration never went further than the studio.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“We never played together live, and I always admired Steve Winwood,” says Joel. “I thought he was a great keyboard player, great singer. Always loved his recordings, but that would have been somebody I would have liked to work with too.”

Perhaps a performance together isn’t completely out of the question, but it’s worth remembering that, back in 2025 Joel, was forced to cancel all upcoming shows when he was diagnosed with what was reported as a ‘brain disorder’. Responding to another caller on SiriusXM, though, he was quick to provide reassurance that he’s not doing too bad.

“I know people are worried about me because they read that I have a brain disorder, which sounds a lot worse than it actually is,” he said. “I'm OK. My balance isn't that good. Lost a little bit of my hearing, but that may have to do with my age, too, and the rock and roll life and the loud volume probably didn't help. But I'm fine. I want people to not have to worry about me. I'm OK. And I appreciate your call.”