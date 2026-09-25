“It blew me away so badly I remember thinking to myself, ‘Either I have to give up guitar playing or really take this a bit more seriously’”: Brian May says that hearing Jimi Hendrix made him question whether he should be a guitar player
“He changed the vocabulary of the guitar – made it a different instrument”
Brian May has no doubt in his mind when naming the greatest guitarist of all time. As he says in a new interview: “Jimi Hendrix, for me, will always be the ultimate guitar god.”
Speaking on BBC2’s The Rock Show with Shaun Keaveny, the Queen legend recalls the impact that Hendrix had on him as a young hopeful.
He tells Keaveny he was, and remains, “completely a fan of Jimi”.
May says of the moment when he first heard Hendrix: “It blew me away so badly I remember thinking to myself, ‘Either I have to give up guitar playing or really take this a bit more seriously.’ Because he just changed the vocabulary of the guitar. Made it a different instrument.”
May has frequently hailed Hendrix as one his key influences. As reported by Guitar Player, May described the experience of witnessing Hendrix perform live as humbling and awe-inspiring.
He recalled: “When I saw Hendrix, I thought, ‘Oh my God. This guy is doing everything that I was trying to do.’ He just made me feel like I couldn’t play. It makes you feel very uncomfortable when you thought you knew everything that was going on, and then suddenly somebody comes along who seems to be doing all sorts of things you hadn’t even thought of.”
In 2020, May said in an interview with Total Guitar editor Chris Bird that he continued to find new inspiration whenever he returned to Hendrix’s music.
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
He stated: “Jimi is, of course, my number one. And I’ve always said that. To me, he’s still something superhuman. It’s like he really did come from an alien planet, and I will never know quite how he did what he did.
“And every time I go back to Hendrix, I’m thrilled and stunned, and I get that feeling all over again, like either I’m going to give up playing guitar, because I can’t face up to this, or I’m gonna really have to get into it in a big way and try and do what is in my own body and soul.”
He concluded: “I never stop learning from Jimi. Strangely enough, these days I very seldom play his stuff but it’s kind of inside me anyway.”
Paul Elliott has worked for leading music titles since 1985, including Sounds, Kerrang!, MOJO and Q. He is the author of several books including the first biography of Guns N’ Roses and the autobiography of bodyguard-to-the-stars Danny Francis.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.