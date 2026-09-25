Want to sound like The Prodigy? Download this free pack of Prodigy-style samples
Start a fire with these punked-up sounds
In today's edition of SampleRadar, we're taking inspiration not from a particular genre but a specific group: The Prodigy.
The samples were created around the time of their Always Outnumbered, Never Outgunned album, and come bathed in distortion and heavy limiting for some pure audio filth.
What you need to know
The samples are split across three construction kits, each of which contains the likes of drum, bass, guitar, keyboard and synth loops, plus multisamples and single hits. All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use them in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.
The Prodigy-style kits are supplied as separate zip files, so you'll need to extract them before you can see the samples. Enjoy!
Example loops
Prodigy-style kits: click to download
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Prodigy tutorials
How to make a Prodigy Breathe-style bassline
How to make a Prodigy Voodoo People-style lead sound
For more than 95,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub
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