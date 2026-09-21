Are you bored of the TR-808? Explore this treasure trove of free obscure drum machine samples

Everyone loves an iconic drum machine. Celebrated beatboxes like the Roland TR-808 and TR-909 dominate the conversation in music tech, and appear in more famous tracks than we can count.

But perhaps this relentless focus on a handful of legendary machines is a little narrow-minded – after all, there's a whole world of gear out there to explore.

Our latest sample pack was put together with that mindset. We've collected sounds from an array of somewhat lesser-known rhythm generators, bundling them together here for you to download, sample and experiment with in your DAW.

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In the pack below, we've got individual hits and loops, both processed and unprocessed, from a variety of obscure drum machines, including the Boss DR-110, Yamaha DD5, Realistic Sessionmate, Korg DDM-110 and Dynacord P20.

What you need to know

This sample collection offers a variety of loops and hits in two folders, labelled by the machine used to create them.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

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Example sounds

Obscure drum machine samples: click to download

Obscure drum machine samples (217MB)

Head over to the SampleRadar hub to download over 95,000 more free samples.