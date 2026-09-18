Radio Head: Talking Heads reunite for their own pop-up shop radio channel in October

Talking Heads are – sort of - reuniting again to launch a new channel on SiriusXM.

The new channel called, well, Talking Heads Radio, will run from October 1 to October 22 on in-car satellite radios, and until October 31 on the SiriusXM app. Apparently, it will play nothing but music by the band and their many spin-off and solo projects.

That’s a lot of music, but then four weeks is a lot of air time to fill.

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To launch the station, there will be a conversation with the four members and an audience Q&A conducted by Este Haim, which will be recorded in New York on 28 September.

These days, the four members of Talking Heads seem to have no problem in meeting up and being nice to each other in public. They reunited in 2023 to promote the reissue of their 1984 concert movie Stop Making Sense and made a number of public appearances on talk shows around that time. But playing music together, even live or on record, seems to be out of the question.

As ever, David Byrne seems to be the one member most reluctant to ever pull that ripcord. In an interview with Rolling Stone last year, he opined that being civil with his ex-bandmates in public to promote Stop Making Sense was far as it went: “We felt more comfortable with one another, but... I didn’t feel like, ‘Oh, yeah, let’s go out on tour again.’ Or, ‘Let’s make another record.’ Musically, I’ve gone to a very different place.”

He added: “I also felt like there’s been a fair number of reunion records and tours. And some of them were probably pretty good. Not very many.

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"It’s pretty much impossible to recapture where you were at that time in your life. For an audience … that was formative music for them at a particular time. They might persuade themselves that they can relive that, but you can’t.”