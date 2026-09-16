“We were with Rick Rubin, drinking vodka and grapefruit juice, and we wrote that song in about five minutes”: How the Beastie Boys created the most ironic party anthem of the ’80s

Released during the run up to Christmas in 1986, (You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party!) became the Beastie Boys’ signature anthem.

As the fourth single out of seven from the hip-hop trio’s debut Licensed To Ill, this song reached No 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 in March the following year and would end up becoming their highest charting single and their only top 10 hit.

Broadly speaking, it would help establish hip-hop as a dominant force in popular music through its unusual mixture of rap with metal and punk, fusing together elements of attitude and anarchy.

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Fight For Your Right was originally written for founding rapper Adam ‘MCA’ Yauch’s Brooklyn project with friend Tom ‘Tommy Triphammer’ Cushman (who makes an appearance in the video). The lyrics were a tongue-in-cheek reference to the party culture of its time, mocking the era of hedonistic excess being glorified on MTV.

In 1987 rapper Mike D, who started Beastie Boys with Yauch and Adam ‘Ad-Rock’ Horovitz, revealed how the song’s resonance within certain frat circles didn’t sit all that well with the group’s three members.

“The only thing that upsets me is that we might have reinforced certain values of some people in our audience when our own values were actually totally different,” he admitted. “There were tons of guys singing along to Fight For Your Right who were oblivious to the fact it was a total goof on them. Irony is often missed.”

Producer Rick Rubin was credited as a co-writer and was largely responsible for injecting the sound of rock into the Beasties’ music, given his success teaming Run-DMC up with Aerosmith for the updated version of Walk This Way in 1986. This is also why other tracks on the Licensed To Ill album ended up featuring samples from bands like Black Sabbath, Led Zeppelin, AC/DC and The Clash.

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“We wrote it in about five minutes,” Mike D once recalled. “We were in the Palladium with Rick Rubin, drinking vodka and grapefruit juice, and Fight For Your Right was written in the Michael Todd Room on napkins on top of those shitty lacy tables. I remember we made a point there of like, ‘Look, we gotta get shit done,’ and we sat at one table, really determined to accomplish something.”

1986 was also the year Rubin produced Slayer’s Reign In Blood, still widely hailed as one of the greatest metal albums ever made.

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It was Rubin who contacted Slayer guitarist Kerry King about performing solos on two tracks from the Beastie Boys' debut – Fight for Your Right (with the title shortened for the album release) and No Sleep Till Brooklyn.

In an interview with Border City Rock Talk, King revealed that the “simplicity of it is what’s funny about it” given how Slayer and the Beastie Boys were both recording “in the same studio, like down the hall from each other”.

King also revealed that Rubin had initially approached Slayer's other guitarist, Jeff Hanneman.

“I think he asked Jeff to do the lead first,” King admitted on the Lipps Service podcast. “And that’s just not a thing Jeff would do. It’s not who that guy is. Then he told me, I think I got paid 200 bucks. I’m like, ‘I could use 200 bucks.’”

He continued: “So, I went down and heard the song, and it’s basically a parody of metal in general. So, I didn’t go in there with a mindset to make this awesome lead. I just went in there and made up some lead that sounds like I’m parodying myself and everybody else.”

Ultimately, he choice to do it because he felt the exposure could be “good for Slayer”.

The rhythm guitars on Fight For Your Right were performed half a step down, using basic power chords on the third and fifth frets.

King’s guitar solo is notably calmer and more bluesy than the frenetic approach he’s known for, though the extreme usage of a whammy bar on the two opening notes is a stylistic trademark of his work in Slayer.

Beastie Boys - (You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party) (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

The video for the song, directed by Ric Menello and Adam Dubin, ended up becoming as iconic as the music, beginning with a mother and father telling their two well-dressed sons to refrain from “getting into any trouble while mummy and daddy are gone”, warning them not to “make a mess”.

The pair then decide to throw a party and invite their friends over for “soda and pie”, hoping “no bad people show up”. Unfortunately for them, the three Beastie Boys kick the door in and bring along some questionable characters, resulting in punch-ups, smashed objects and a pie fight. The closing scene depicts the mother walking in and getting a pie thrown in her face.

Tabitha Soren, who later became an established broadcast journalist, appeared in the video and revealed that the whipped cream had been collected from supermarket waste bins to save money, which meant that “the smell in that room, when everyone was doing throwing pies, was like rotten eggs… you wanted to throw up”.

Having been covered by artists such as Coldplay, Mötley Crüe, N.Y.C.C. and Cara Quici, Fight For Your Right still stands as one of the definitive odes to teenage rebellion and reckless abandon in popular music.