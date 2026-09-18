First Grand Theft Auto VI soundtrack album artists and release date confirmed
It’s available to pre-order now, landing on the same day as the game
As excitement grows in the gaming community about the imminent arrival of Grand Theft Auto VI, it’s been announced that an accompanying soundtrack album is coming too.
Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album arrives on 19 November – the same day as the game – and whilst it doesn’t feature every track used in the game, it does manage to pack 34 of them in.
It’s available to pre-order now, though, in their wisdom, Atlantic Records (who are releasing it) and the developer Rockstar Games have yet to issue a complete tracklist.
The only tracks we know for certain are included are: Yung Lean’s That’s It, RHYNO by Travis Scott (which Daft Punk’s Guy-Manual de Homem-Christo produced), Morgan Wallen’s Last Thing You Need, Macacoa 2000 by Rauw Alejandro, Sexy Magic, a track credited to CA7RIEL and a long list of featured artists including PinkPantheress, and finally Keith Richards' cover of Jimmy Reed’s old blues number Bright Lights Big City.
All six ‘singles’ are now up on streaming platforms, including Youtube.
As per in 2026, there are a number of different physical editions, including three Atlantic Records “exclusives”. You could purchase a limited-edition liquid-filled vinyl, a splatter edition vinyl or a CD jewel case.
Presumably, at some point Atlantic and Rockstar will provide a full track listing of both the album and the many other songs featured within the game. Stay tuned...
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Beth Simpson is a freelance music expert whose work has appeared in Classic Rock, Classic Pop, Guitarist and Total Guitar magazine. She is the author of 'Freedom Through Football: Inside Britain's Most Intrepid Sports Club' and her second book 'An American Cricket Odyssey' was published in 2025.
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