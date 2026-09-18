Don't Wanna Miss A Thing? It's MusicRadar's Quiz of the Week #22!

Welcome your weekend and wind down with our rundown of music's biggest news in 10-question quiz form.

Each week, we pick our favourite stories and test whether you – our loyal readers – have been paying attention or not [taps music stand with baton].

Fret not. Our quick musical quiz recap will soon have you back up to speed as to who's rocking what, where and why.

Here's this week's playlist of on-site highlights.