Don't Wanna Miss A Thing? It's MusicRadar's Quiz of the Week #22!
Step into the spotlight and have your knowledge of this week's music news put to the test
Welcome your weekend and wind down with our rundown of music's biggest news in 10-question quiz form.
Each week, we pick our favourite stories and test whether you – our loyal readers – have been paying attention or not [taps music stand with baton].
Fret not. Our quick musical quiz recap will soon have you back up to speed as to who's rocking what, where and why.
Here's this week's playlist of on-site highlights.
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Daniel Griffiths is a veteran journalist who has worked on some of the biggest entertainment, tech and home brands in the world. He's interviewed countless big names, and covered countless new releases in the fields of music, videogames, movies, tech, gadgets, home improvement, self build, interiors and garden design. He’s the ex-Editor of Future Music and ex-Group Editor-in-Chief of Electronic Musician, Guitarist, Guitar World, Computer Music and more. He renovates property and writes for MusicRadar.com.
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