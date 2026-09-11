Ready or not, here I come: It's MusicRadar's Quiz of the Week #21!

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Round off your week with our 10-question recap of this week's hottest music news

Human brain listens to yellow headphones isolated view on blue background 3d render image
(Image credit: Hryhorii Bondar/Getty)

Wind down for your weekend and test your mighty musical brain with our quiz on all that's been moving and shaking on the pages of MusicRadar this week.

We've 10 fiendish questions to fling your way, all set to test whether you're number one or failing to chart.

So who's been rocking what, where, and why? Let's start this up.

Daniel Griffiths
Daniel Griffiths

Daniel Griffiths is a veteran journalist who has worked on some of the biggest entertainment, tech and home brands in the world. He's interviewed countless big names, and covered countless new releases in the fields of music, videogames, movies, tech, gadgets, home improvement, self build, interiors and garden design. He’s the ex-Editor of Future Music and ex-Group Editor-in-Chief of Electronic Musician, Guitarist, Guitar World, Computer Music and more. He renovates property and writes for MusicRadar.com.

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