“These songs have meant so much to so many people for so many years, and I’m excited for audiences to come together and experience them live again”: Roger Waters celebrates his legacy with a ‘Pink Floyd Show’ performed by his son’s band

With the chances of the three surviving members of Pink Floyd ever performing again being virtually nil, Roger Waters has taken matters into his own hands and used the band’s name to front his own tour.

Well, sort of. Waters has announced an extensive tour of North American arenas under the banner Roger Waters Presents LEGACY – A Pink Floyd Show. It’s in two legs, with an initial run starting at Columbus, Ohio on 15 February 2027 that runs until 2 May in Wilmington, North Carolina and a further series of dates from 31 August in Vancouver to 25 September when the whole thing wraps up in St Louis.

His accomplice in all this isn’t another Floyd member or associate, but his own son, Harry Waters. In fact, the live band is entirely Harry’s. His father won’t be performing at any of the dates but the whole thing is “created” under his “direction”.

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The pair announced back in April they were looking to launch the tour but needed a singer to front the band: “My son Harry Waters has put a great band and show together to go on the road next year to pay tribute to the music from the golden era of Pink Floyd, and maybe a couple of songs from my subsequent solo career. Harry’s band is missing one thing: The voice I had when I was young.”

They found their man in one Clifton David Broadbridge, a Canadian singer who has worked with Les Claypool on his Claypool Gold tour.

Anyway, Waters Sr has said in a statement: “These songs have meant so much to so many people for so many years, and I’m excited for audiences to come together and experience them live again. Harry has assembled a terrific band, and I can’t wait for fans around the world to see the special show we’ve created together.”

Harry has added: “I fell in love with the music immediately. It really had an impact on me, irrespective of any bias because it was Dad’s music. I still love it deeply to this day. Collaborating with Dad on this new production is such an honour, and I’m so grateful to have the opportunity to bring this music to fans old and new, around the world.”

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A European and UK tour is expected to be announced soon. In the meantime, tickets go on sale for the North American dates this Friday via Ticketmaster.