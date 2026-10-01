Positive Grid just kicked off the deal season with a gigantic 38% discount on our favourite headphone amp for guitarists and a wallet-friendly FRFR

To usher in the new month with fresh gear discounts, Positive Grid has launched its autumn Sparktober sale, reducing prices across its line of smart amplifiers and accessories. Now, while the first wave of deals went live today, with a focused on admittedly a very small selection of gear, further price cuts are expected to roll out in the coming days – so be on the look out for those.

Delivering Positive Grid’s acclaimed sound processing in a compact, wired setup, the ultra-portable Spark Neo Core headphone amp takes center stage in this sale. Reduced by an impressive 38% to an entry-level price of $99, it offers a budget-conscious alternative to traditional practice amplifiers. The PG Spark Neo Core was already a great value option for guitar players, but with a massive $60 discount, it's astounding value for money right now. A great option for silent practice, Spark Neo Core delivers a wide range of amp and effects tones that suit any kind of guitar player.

(Image credit: Positive Grid)

For guitarists who need more volume on stage or in rehearsal, Positive Grid has knocked 25% off both the Black and Pearl editions of the Spark Cab. Normally retailing for $349, either finish can currently be picked up for $261.

This 140-watt powered cabinet serves as a versatile, flat-response active speaker – ideal for existing Spark users as well as players running third-party digital modellers or multi-effects pedals. In addition to a 3.5mm input for the Spark, there are stereo combo TRS and XLR inputs and balanced XLR outputs, making this 140-watt class D FRFR cab ideal for multi-effects pedals with amp and cab modelling, as well as compact amp pedals.

The cab features a 10-inch woofer and two high-frequency dome tweeters, making it an option for electric and electro-acoustic guitars . It even has USB-C and DC-out for powering your Spark, tablet, or phone. That means Spark practice amp owners don't have to worry about running out of power onstage.

Now, with Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days slated to begin on October 6, additional sales across guitars and accessories are coming very soon. Be sure to monitor our Prime Day music deals hub for further updates as new discounts arrive across major retailers.