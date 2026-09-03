Guitar Center's Labor Day sale offers rare savings on exclusive gear with up to 30% off studio monitors, digital pianos, electronic drum kits, guitars, and more

Labor Day is nearly upon us, which means it’s a great time to bag the last of the summer savings on music gear. Over at Guitar Center, you can save up to 30% on all manner of gear , which admittedly doesn’t sound like all that much compared to some others who are offering bigger headline discounts.

GC has an ace in the hole, though, as much of the gear that’s discounted is exclusive to Guitar Center, which means you can’t get it anywhere else. That means not only are you getting a great deal, but you’re potentially getting something that not many other people will have, helping you stand out on stage, in the practice room, and in the studio.

Guitar Center: Up to 30% off Labor Day sale

Packed to the brim with gear exclusive to Guitar Center, the up to 30% off Labor Day sale is the perfect place for those who want to stand out from the crowd when it comes to their guitars, pedals, and amps. With some mega savings on Fender, Gibson, Line 6, Squier, Taylor, and loads more, it’s well worth checking out if you want to save yourself some big money this Labor Day weekend.

The first model I want to shout out is the stunning Epiphone Les Paul Custom Quilt in Ocean Blue. This is a classy and pretty unusual guitar, but thankfully it plays and sounds as good as it looks! You can save $150 at Guitar Center right now.

Next is the striking Gretsch, with a $70 reduction, and its midnight blue finish with gold hardware makes it a real head-turner. Dual Filter’Tron pickups are perfect for rock and roll guitar playing, while the treble bleed circuit ensures you can roll off the volume and still retain the clarity. Add in a Bigsby tremolo, and you’ve got yourself one amazing guitar for a lot less.

Next is a favourite here at MusicRadar, the Alesis Nitro Max electronic drum kit . It’s got a not-insignificant discount of $50 at the moment, bringing the price just below the $400 mark , which is excellent value for money.

Next up, I spied a nice discount on a JBL 306P MkII studio monitor . We reviewed the 5-inch version and found it to be a fantastic-sounding monitor for the money. A $50 discount takes the price down to just $199 each.

Finally, for those looking to start playing piano with the new school year, the Casio CDP-S110 has $70 off. The weighted keyboard offers a realistic, grand piano-style response, with a responsive touch that lets you express yourself.

Now, obviously, there's a lot more on offer in this sale, so I highly recommend browsing the entire offering. You have until September 9 to get involved.