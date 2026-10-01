Slipknot's Jim Root says "Forgive my ignorance about who we do shows with" amid growing backlash against Marilyn Manson support slot: “There are other people with much bigger brains than I that coordinate all that”

Slipknot guitarist Jim Root says that he had no involvement in the decision to have Marilyn Manson as the main support act on the band’s upcoming shows in 2027 in South America and at London’s Wembley Stadium.

These shows were announced on September 28. The Wembley Stadium date is scheduled to be Slipknot’s only UK performance in 2027. Marilyn Manson is one of three other acts on the bill alongside Lorna Shore and Hatebreed.

For Slipknot’s 2027 tour of North America the support acts include Bring Me The Horizon, Lamb Of God and Motionless In White.

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Marilyn Manson is also booked to perform at five shows with Slipknot in South America.

Manson – real name Brian Hugh Warner – has faced allegations of sexual misconduct from more than a dozen women in recent years. The singer claims innocence while also settling various lawsuits filed by his accusers.

Manson is due to stand trial on 15 November – accused by his former assistant Ashley Walters of alleged sexual assault, battery and emotional abuse.

In the days after Slipknot’s shows with Manson were announced, a number of Slipknot fans have voiced their disapproval.

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In response to this outcry, Jim Root states via Instagram: “I stay out of the logistics of touring and all that. I concentrate on writing and being a guitarist, so forgive my ignorance about who we do shows with. There are other people with much bigger brains than I that coordinate all that and I honestly don’t keep up with new bands or new music.”

Root’s statement continues: “I’m stuck listening to the same music my parents listened to when I was forming myself as a little human. And I purposely don’t listen to or pay attention to what’s ‘trending’ or what’s happening at the moment as to not get influenced by anything.”

Root is currently working with the other members of Slipknot on the band’s eighth album, of which he previously stated: “The vibe feels honest and true to me. It’s uneasy and reminds me of recording in the earlier days.”