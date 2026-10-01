Novation launches FLPad and FLpad Mini, its first dedicated pad controllers for FL Studio

Novation has announced the launch of FLpad and FLpad Mini, a pair of MIDI pad controllers designed specifically for FL Studio that promise to bring producers and musicians "new ways to get hands-on with their projects".

FLPad and FLPad Mini take design cues from Novation's Launchpad X and Launchpad Mini, but the company is keen to emphasize that they aren't just reskinned versions of those controllers, and both models have been designed from the ground up to integrate with FL Studio's unique workflow.

Both controllers are equipped with an 8x8 grid of RGB-backlit pads for finger drumming, step sequencing and playing melodies. FLpad is a larger grid controller with velocity-sensitive pads, and FLpad Mini is a smaller, more portable and budget-friendly version aimed at those working with more compact setups.

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Both FLPad and FLPad Mini feature a 64-pad grid is lined on two sides with dedicated controls for transport, undo/redo and a number of FL-specific functions. You can navigate the Channel Rack and Step Sequencer; create, select, clear and duplicate Patterns; switch between Pattern and Song modes and adjust levels using the controller's Channel Rack Mixer mode. Custom layouts can be designed to suit your own workflow in Novation's Components app.

FLpad follows the FLkey 2 MIDI keyboard controller range launched back in May, another product of Novation's ongoing partnership with Image-Line, the maker of FL Studio.

Both FLpad and FLpad Mini are bundled with six months of access to FL Studio Producer Edition, along with several instruments and effects from UVI, GForce and Klevgrand.

Image-Line launched FL Studio 2026 back in July, an update that introduced an agentic AI chatbot to the DAW, along with a redesigned Flex synth and cloud-based project backup.

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“We’re proud to partner with Image-Line once again and build on the momentum of FLkey 2 with a new line of hardware controllers,” Novation's Mario Buoninfante said in a press release.

“Through our previous collaborations with Image-Line, we’ve gained a deep appreciation for what makes this DAW so beloved of beatmakers. This understanding has led us directly to FLpad — a grid controller made specifically to augment FL Studio’s unique workflows in intuitive and inspiring new ways."

Available now, FLPad is priced at $219.99/£179.99/€168.06 and FLpad Mini is priced at $139.99/£99.99/€92.43.

Find out more on Novation's website.

Key features

Made for FL Studio: Get hands-on in the Channel Rack, sequence drums and melodies, play parts live, and create Patterns directly from FLpad.

Get hands-on in the Channel Rack, sequence drums and melodies, play parts live, and create Patterns directly from FLpad. Make beats in the Channel Rack: Select and trigger your samples directly from the pads. The full-size FLpad features velocity-sensitivity for expressive playing.

Select and trigger your samples directly from the pads. The full-size FLpad features velocity-sensitivity for expressive playing. Step-sequence your ideas: Quickly create and edit melodies, basslines, and drum patterns for up to four instruments at once.

Quickly create and edit melodies, basslines, and drum patterns for up to four instruments at once. Play drums live: Tap in drum patterns with dedicated layouts for FPC, Slicex, and Fruity Slicer.

Tap in drum patterns with dedicated layouts for FPC, Slicex, and Fruity Slicer. Perform basslines, melodies, and chords: Note mode allows you to play and sequence melodic instruments — either locked to your chosen scale or chromatically.

Note mode allows you to play and sequence melodic instruments — either locked to your chosen scale or chromatically. Build tracks with Patterns: Develop your ideas directly from FLpad. A dedicated view makes it easy to create, select, clear, and duplicate Patterns.

Develop your ideas directly from FLpad. A dedicated view makes it easy to create, select, clear, and duplicate Patterns. Edit every note directly on FLpad: Get hands on with FL Studio’s Graph Editor, directly from the grid.

Get hands on with FL Studio’s Graph Editor, directly from the grid. Control the Channel Rack mixer: Turn FLpad’s grid into a row of faders with Channel Rack Mixer mode.

Turn FLpad’s grid into a row of faders with Channel Rack Mixer mode. Dedicated transport controls: Stop and start playback and recording, undo actions, and more from FLpad’s buttons.

Stop and start playback and recording, undo actions, and more from FLpad’s buttons. Make it your own: With Novation Components, it’s easy to make your custom layouts for FL Studio — or your other software and hardware.

With Novation Components, it’s easy to make your custom layouts for FL Studio — or your other software and hardware. Everything you need to make beats: FLpad comes with six months of FL Studio Producer Edition, a selection of instruments and effects, and finger-drumming lessons from Melodics.

(Image credit: Novation)