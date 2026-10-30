Guitar Center is kicking off Black Friday mega early with a monstrous up to 30% off favourites from Epiphone, beginner pianos from Casio and studio staples from KRK

The hype around early Black Friday music deals is officially in full swing, and retailers aren't hanging about this year. A whole bunch of them are launching sales way ahead of schedule. That's brilliant news if you're keen to bag a bargain on fresh gear without waiting around until late November.

Guitar Center is leading the charge right now. Head over to their site, and you'll find up to 30% off a massive range of big-name brands in their early Black Friday sale.

As you can imagine, there are plenty of discounted electric guitars, doorbuster savings on selected desktop amps, and tasty savings on drum kits and recording gear. Honestly, there's something for every type of musician here. If this is how good the pre-sale is, I can only imagine how big Guitar Center will go for Black Friday itself!

Just keep in mind that this early event finishes on Wednesday, 11th November. You haven't got long to grab something before it wraps up, though the main sale will likely follow right behind it.

As always, you’ll find a few of my sale highlights below.

Guitar Center: Pre-Black Friday Sale

With hearty discounts on guitars from Fender and Epiphone to a slew of pianos, drum kits, accessories, and more, there is no need to wait until Black Friday to grab a bargain.

If you like your Les Paul a little less traditional and a bit more ‘metal’, this amazing-looking Epiphone Les Paul Custom Widow might just take your fancy. It’s got a nice $120 off and is exclusively available at Guitar Center, so you won’t find this finish anywhere else.



Next up, I've found a sizable discount on the IK Multimedia TONEX, which is down from $429.99 to only $299.99. The TONEX amp models are excellent, as you’d expect from a company that has been at the forefront of amp modelling for a decade. From Fender Cleans to Dumble Crunch and even metal chug, all the tones you’d expect are here. If amps all day is the goal, then the TONEX may well be the best-sounding unit in this price bracket.

Next, the Casio CDP-S110 is down from $499.99 to only $ 399.99. For my money, the Casio CDP-S110 is easily one of the most impressive beginner digital pianos on the market, combining quality sounds, a fantastic-feeling keyboard, and stellar build quality. Right now you can save $100 at Guitar Center.



Lastly, a pair of KRK Kreate 3 studio monitors are down from $179 to only $149. I found these monitors particularly good for production duties despite the tiny price tag! Okay, they have a sound that's a little more 'hyped' than pure mixing monitors, but they sound good. Because of the rear ports, they're best placed slightly away from the wall, though you can correct this with the low-frequency EQ controls on the back.

For more music deals, check out the entire sale. The event ends on Wednesday, 11th November, and we're sure the official Black Sale will start immediately after, so stay tuned!