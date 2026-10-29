"We have to take risks": U2 announce new UK & Europe leg of The Greatest Show On Earth tour as Bono reflects on infamous iTunes album stunt

U2 have announced a fresh UK and Europe leg for their The Greatest Show On Earth world tour, set to kick off in Spring 2027.

The Irish pop-rock superstars had already confirmed a run of dates in Latin America, with Beck supporting the band in cities including São Paolo, Buenos Aires, and Mexico City across February and March 2027.

After that, Bono and co. will jet off to Stockholm, before playing dates in Paris, Lisbon, Amsterdam, London, Berlin and Milan. In Europe, U2 will be joined by Mercury Prize-winning UK band Wolf Alice, with tickets for the newly announced shows going on sale on Monday 2 November.

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The group recently gave a taste of what's to come on their forthcoming album Carnaval de Luz, with the release of the anthemic new single Street of Dreams. The track was accompanied by a music video in which the four-piece performed on the roof of a Mexico City bus in pouring rain.

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Ahead of the newly unveiled Spring 2027 dates, Bono and The Edge also spoke out about one of the most controversial moments in the group's long history — their decision to have 2015's record Songs of Innocence automatically downloaded to over 500 million iTunes users across the globe.

"I went too far on that one," Bono admitted to the New York Times. "I mean, we were experimenting. We wanted to see if we could get Apple or another company to pay for our music and then they distribute it. And look, it’s going to take some experimentation to fix the music [business]. It’s astonishing how little other musicians are paid, and it’s frightening. But yeah, that was all on me."

The Edge chipped in to defend the decision, saying: "We have to take risks. So you fail, you fall on your face at times. That’s part of the gig." Previously, producer Flood argued that "what it did was raise whether music is valued in society right now, and I think that’s something that still hasn’t been answered correctly. It brought about the question of ‘What are people’s listening tastes?’"

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The critic-baiting title of U2's new tour suggests the group is still well aware of their ability to polarise music fans around the world. But with tickets for the new round of dates set to fly off the shelves next week, their crowd is as loyal as ever.