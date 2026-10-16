“It's a dare, to ourselves as much as anyone, to try and have the best night of anybody's life”: U2 announce first dates on their Greatest Show On Earth tour

U2 have announced the first dates of what is going to be their first world tour since before Covid.

And they’ve given the global jaunt a typically ambitious title that literally taunts their many critics. The Greatest Show On Earth tour will kick off in Mexico City in February with two dates apiece in the Mexican capital and then two in both Sao Paulo and Buenos Aires. Support on all six dates comes from Beck.

The Greatest Show On Earth is also the title of one of the songs from the upcoming Carnaval De Luz album, which comes out next month. The track is being released as a single and its Anton Corbijn-directed video is already up on Youtube now.

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The band have issued a statement about the tour: “‘The Greatest Show on Earth’? Now that's a throwdown. It's a dare, to ourselves as much as anyone, to try and have the best night of anybody's life.

“A bit of showman, a bit of shaman, a riot of colour, unreasonable guitar, bass and drums, and tunes you can hold onto. Because if people are gonna show up, we certainly are.”

Fans in North America and Europe are advised not to panic – there will be loads more dates announced over the next few weeks. The Greatest Show On Earth will be the band’s first extensive tour for eight years and their first dates with Larry Mullen Jr back behind the kit. The drummer had to miss out on U2’s Sphere residency between 2023 and 2024 due to his neck injury.

Anyway, those six dates are at Mexico City’s Estadio GNP Seguros (23 and 26 February), Sao Paulo’s Estadio Morum BIS (10 and 12 March) and Buenos Aires’ Estadio River Plate on 23 and 25 March. Given the space between those gigs, it could well be that additional shows are added.

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For those dates, a presale via U2.com will commence on Monday 19 October, with remaining tickets being sold via Ticketmaster on Thursday 22 October.

And Carnaval De Luz, for those who don’t already know, comes out on 13 November.