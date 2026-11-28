Behringer’s CZ-1 is a clone of a Paul McCartney-owned Casio classic, and it’s now an oh-so-tempting price this Black Friday weekend
A drop of 22% nudges this phase distortion '80s refugee into impulse purchase territory
It may have taken a couple of years to progress from announcement to store, in not-untypical Behringer MO, but the irredeemably cheeky firm’s Casio CZ-1 clone, the CZ-1 Mini, is about as much fun as you’d expect - ie., quite a lot. And with the already-tempting price dipping this Black Friday weekend, why not treat yourself?
The original CZ-1 was a Casio phase distortion synth first released in 1986, finding favour with, amongst others, Paul McCartney. A vintage original still reputedly plies its trade at the star’s private Hog Hill Mill recording complex.
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Squeezed into Behringer’s tried-and-tested miniature form factor, with a 27-key touch-sensitive keyboard, the CZ-1 is powered by a meticulous recreation of Casio's original synth engine and compatible with the original synth's SysEx files, this isn't actually a straight clone of the CZ-1, it turns out. Casio's CZ-1 was an eight-voice polyphonic synth, but the Mini is restricted to three voices, but Behringer's version brings an analogue 24dB low-pass filter to the party.
CZ-1 Mini's two DCOs do produce the same eight waveforms that you'll find in the original Casio CZ series, though: sawtooth, square, pulse, double sine, saw pulse and three "resonant waveforms", shapes with simulated filter resonance that were designed to account for the CZ series' lack of a conventional filter.
These are then passed through dual DCWs, or Digitally Controlled Waves, which, crucially, control the amount of phase distortion being applied to the oscillators, before amplitude is shaped by a per-oscillator DCA. A recreation of the CZ-1's sophisticated eight-stage envelope generator, can be used to shape the DCO's pitch, the DCW's timbre and the DCA's volume, creating complex and evolving patches.
Finally, there's also a basic but lovable chorus effect onboard with controls for rate and depth and a vibrato with four shapes, and the synth can be programmed via 16-step sequencer, or there's a multimode arpeggiator onboard too.
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