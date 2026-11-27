When in doubt, reach for Pigments. That’s been a thought process that seems to have become a bit of a fixture for me over the last few years, particularly when trying to craft the sound-scapey backdrops for my own self-released music.

The truth is, Pigments never lets you down. The time it has saved on projects – and the opportunities its provided sonically – for me personally are countless. So, when I see it’s currently got a massive price reduction I can do nothing but wholeheartedly recommend you race to grab it right now before that price rockets up once again.

Save 50% Arturia Pigments 7: was $199.99 now $99.99 at Sweetwater An incredible half-price off of Arturia's multi-engine synth power station that I've used for years now on my tracks. There's little the various engines of this soft-synth can't do. Able to impart the sounds of analogue polysynths, digital synths and also capable of Serum-esqe acidic fire. Massive rumbling bass and wiry leads, bubbling arps and expansive pads are all within arms reach.

For just $99, Pigments is capable of a lot more than you might expect. Now in its seventh iteration, Arturia's powerhouse soft synth combines a range of synthesis engines to build nothing short of the ultimate sonic playground.

An artistic palette of synthetic expression (as aptly implied by its name), you can wrangle and combine six synthesis engines: wavetable, granular, virtual analogue, additive, sample and modal. The numerous updates to the synth have only improved upon an already near-perfect package.

Pigments is really something of a hydra, able to impart the sounds of analogue polysynths, digital synths and also capable of Serum-esqe acidic fire. Massive rumbling bass and wiry leads, bubbling arps and expansive pads are all within arms reach, and easy to optimise to taste. It’s also able to replicate all manner of realistic instrument sounds, highlighted by personal favourite preset – Emotional Piano. There's not much it can't do to be honest with you.

The colour-coded interface, drag-and-drop modulation, raft of filters and broad array of effects mean that just having fun by wallowing and bending the sounds you concoct is often an end in itself. The onboard generative sequencer is another way of exploring the deep wells of sound on offer. And, among the latest additions to the package are new filters, Rage, Ripple and Reverb.

Needless to say, then, that this 50%-off deal is well worth plumping for right now, as Pigments will pay you back in spades.

What's New? | Pigments 7 - YouTube Watch On

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