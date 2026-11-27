I remember the first time hearing Toontrack’s pristine Superior Drummer 3 being put to work, on a little jaunt to Belgium's Galaxy Studios – the very place where its meticulously-recorded samples were captured – some nine years back now.

Overawed at the realism coming out of the package, I thought back then that the software drum landscape had a new leading light.



Nearly a decade on, and nothing has changed. Aside from the price…

Yes, this Black Friday, Toontrack's Superior Drummer 3, which still bears the crown in my book for being the most complete and intricate drum suite on the market, has a full 50% knocked-off this Black Friday. That's a reduction from from its usual price of $399 to just $199. That's $200 saved.

Save 50% Toontrack Superior Drummer 3: was $399 now $199 at Sweetwater Save a whopping $200 on one of the most comprehensive software drum packages on the market. The seven selectable kits of SD3 were meticulously captured by production legend George Massenburg and the results have been relied upon by some of the industry's biggest players

The seven selectable kits of SD3 were meticulously captured by production legend George Massenburg, at the aforementioned Galaxy Studios. I witnessed first-hand some of the techniques George and his team utilised to bottle every facet and nuance of both kit and room.

The onboard mixer grants a huge amount of control over mic setup, room noise, routing and the implementation of 35 studio-grade effects. Its 230GB of exemplary raw sounds can be supplemented by your own samples too, which are easily drag-and-droppable into position via the illustrated interface.

The MIDI drum editor allows you to mould the supplied clips, or record and program your own parts from scratch if you prefer. Realism is certainly the watchword with SD3, and the package’s tuning algorithms can be further used to shape a more-human-than-human performance and sound. Even the most discerning of ears can't tell that it's not a real drummer – trust me!

Superior Drummer 3: Introduction video - YouTube Watch On

It’s also still something of a looker. Even though it’s nearing a decade since release, the resizeable GUI is easy to navigate and work with.

There’s just 4 days left to hoover up this comprehensive drum suite, at the absolute steal price of $199.

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