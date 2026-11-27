Toontrack’s Superior Drummer 3 is one of the most realistic drum suites I’ve ever worked with and you can get 50% off for a short time
I’ve harnessed the incredibly punchy samples of this god-tier drum suite for years now, and this Black Friday you can snap it up for half-price
I remember the first time hearing Toontrack’s pristine Superior Drummer 3 being put to work, on a little jaunt to Belgium's Galaxy Studios – the very place where its meticulously-recorded samples were captured – some nine years back now.
Overawed at the realism coming out of the package, I thought back then that the software drum landscape had a new leading light.
Nearly a decade on, and nothing has changed. Aside from the price…
Yes, this Black Friday, Toontrack's Superior Drummer 3, which still bears the crown in my book for being the most complete and intricate drum suite on the market, has a full 50% knocked-off this Black Friday. That's a reduction from from its usual price of $399 to just $199. That's $200 saved.
Save a whopping $200 on one of the most comprehensive software drum packages on the market. The seven selectable kits of SD3 were meticulously captured by production legend George Massenburg and the results have been relied upon by some of the industry's biggest players
The seven selectable kits of SD3 were meticulously captured by production legend George Massenburg, at the aforementioned Galaxy Studios. I witnessed first-hand some of the techniques George and his team utilised to bottle every facet and nuance of both kit and room.
The onboard mixer grants a huge amount of control over mic setup, room noise, routing and the implementation of 35 studio-grade effects. Its 230GB of exemplary raw sounds can be supplemented by your own samples too, which are easily drag-and-droppable into position via the illustrated interface.
The MIDI drum editor allows you to mould the supplied clips, or record and program your own parts from scratch if you prefer. Realism is certainly the watchword with SD3, and the package’s tuning algorithms can be further used to shape a more-human-than-human performance and sound. Even the most discerning of ears can't tell that it's not a real drummer – trust me!
It’s also still something of a looker. Even though it’s nearing a decade since release, the resizeable GUI is easy to navigate and work with.
There’s just 4 days left to hoover up this comprehensive drum suite, at the absolute steal price of $199.
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I'm Andy, the Music-Making Ed here at MusicRadar. My work explores the inner-workings of how music is made and frequently digs into the history and development of popular music.
Previously the editor of Computer Music, my career has included editing MusicTech magazine and website and writing about music-making and listening for a range of titles including NME, Classic Pop, Audio Media International, Guitar.com and Uncut.
When I'm not writing about music, I'm making it. I release tracks under the name ALP.
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