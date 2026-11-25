As the Black Friday plugin deals edge ever closer, Spitfire Audio, the industry leader in cinematic sample libraries, has joined in with a mammoth sale that matches the scale of its largest orchestral sounds. With deals hitting up to 75% off its professional-grade packages , these are some of its biggest savings of the year.

Renowned for both the quality and variety of its sample libraries and forensically constructed virtual instruments, Spitfire Audio has included a huge range of products in the sale. This includes its flagship BBC Symphony Orchestra libraries, Abbey Road strings, and countless other cinematic tools to enhance any composer's collection.

Spitfire Audio: Up to 75% off

In life, we often have to choose between quality and value, but the Spitfire Audio sale proves this isn't always the case, with discounts of up to 75% across some of its best-loved collections this Black Friday. If you're looking to boost your sample library or expand your virtual instrument collection, there's no shortage of offers to take advantage of, with some saving you over $600. Sign up to Spitfire's email list, and you can save even more. Read more Read less ▼

With so many deals across the Spitfire Audio website, I spent some time going through them all to pick out the biggest and best savings, and the offers you should consider, from incredible recording libraries to a next-level reverb plugin that you have to hear to believe.

Save 81% ($428) Spitfire Audio The Ton: was $527 now $99 at Spitfire Audio An outstanding bundle of three libraries: Impressionism, Spitfire Appassionata Strings, and Originals Cinematic Soft Piano. Appassionata was recorded in AIR Studios' legendary Lyndhurst Hall, and all three collections are masterfully captured, offering a wealth of stunning musical moments ready to exploit. Normally $527, the bundle is just $99 in the Black Friday sale. Read more Read less ▼

Save 40% ($140) Spitfire Audio AIR Studios Reverb: was $349 now $209 at Spitfire Audio It was a tall ask for Spitfire Audio to step beyond sample libraries and release a reverb plugin with the same sheer gravitas and authority as its virtual instruments. However, the choice to go with what it knows and create a convolution reverb from IRs captured at AIR Studios was a masterstroke. Now with a $140 saving, bringing it down to $209, the AIR Studios Reverb is so utterly convincing and natural that it immediately transports any recording into one of the best studios on the planet, with all the character it's famed for. If you don't have a great convolution reverb in your collection, you've just found one. Read more Read less ▼

Save 58% ($607) Spitfire Audio Black Friday Collection: was $1,047 now $440 at Spitfire Audio Collection, with a monstrous $607 worth of savings, bringing it down to $440. Another of Spitfire Audio's bundles, this expansive collection includes Charlie Clouser's Hammers, with over 1,000 drum sounds recorded in a cavernous space of concrete, glass, and steel. Alongside it is the Hauschka Composer Toolkit, featuring inventive recordings of a Steinway D subjected to the erratic embrace of ping-pong balls, gaffer tape, and tealights, creating a wholly unique sound. And to top it off, the mind-blowing sounds of two orchestras in Albion Colossus transport you from gentle caress to pure thunder. This collection is pure cinema. Read more Read less ▼

Save 40% ($60) Spitfire Audio eDNA Earth: was $149 now $89 at Spitfire Audio Finishing up my top picks is eDNA Earth, a truly otherworldly synthesizer that sounds like nothing else. It's crafted from Spitfire's own organic orchestral recordings, warped and reworked into something altogether unique, and it's perfectly suited to composition. Now available for just $89, down from $149, it's a no-brainer to add to your collection, whether you're a professional composer or a budding amateur. If you're not quite sure what it'd sound like, I'd definitely recommend checking out the demos of it in action on the Spitfire Audio website. Read more Read less ▼

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