The Kiss Army does not recognise rank and position. It is not the military. But if it were, John 5 would be a four-star general. The Mötley Crüe guitarist would be right up there.

His collection of Kiss memorabilia has grown over the years to the point that he now has a museum at his home, and last year he opened it to the public for guided tours.

Those who walked around John 5’s Knights In Satan’s Service Museum would have seen floor-to-ceiling panoramas of vintage Kiss posters, rarities, and of course the obligatory pinball machine.

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It goes without saying that John 5 places the late Ace Frehley on his Mount Rushmore of guitarists, but more than that, the Mötley Crüe guitarist lived the dream, befriending the Spaceman, and covering Cream, Jimi Hendrix and the Beatles on his solo records, 2016’s Origins Vol 1 and 2020’s Origins Vol 2.

They both covered Kiss’s Parasite on Vol. 1. And when John 5 was making his live debut with the Crüe, Frehley was in the audience as his special guest.

And so when MusicRadar caught up with John 5 for the launch of his signature Fender Telecaster collection, just a year after Frehley’s passing, naturally the conversation turned to the Spaceman – and what made him great.

“I mean, just the writing, and the solos, and all that stuff, that’s something you can’t learn, and you can’t be taught that,” says John 5. “That’s just pure talent. It’s just pure talent. It’s so hard to explain, but it’s something inside you, and you’re, like, ‘Oh, my God! How is he…’ It’s so impossible to even explain. But when there’s true talent like that, it’s unbelievable. It’s unbelievable. It’s so important, and thank God for it as well.”

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Frehley was a showman. There was no way you would go to a Kiss concert and come away thinking that the man underperformed. There would be smoke coming out of his guitars. He could fire rockets from the headstock of an electric guitar. Some of this stuff was, technically speaking, dangerous. Health and safety best practice was not something that kept Frehley from sleeping at night.

This was part of the appeal. When you heard Frehley play, there was a rawness and a danger in his playing. He didn’t let technique housetrain his pyrotechnic style. John 5 says Frehley had it all.

When you talk about the whole package, it was the whole package

“I mean, when you talk about the whole package, it was the whole package,” says John 5. “The look. I mean, the look! Having someone who’s cool. I mean, to try to describe cool. You can’t, you know? And he was just cool. The riffs, the solos, the whole vibe. I mean, it was the whole package, and that is so rare. So rare. ”

These gifts are not distributed equally. Many players have some of the package – they look cool but they can’t play, or they can play but they’re not cool. The players who had it all you could count on two hands.

“You have Jimmy Page. You have Eddie Van Halen. You have Randy Rhoads,” says John 5. “There’s so many great guitar players. Dimebag, or [Jimi] Hendrix. There’s so many great, phenomenal guitar players, but very few had the whole package, which is so unbelievably rare. And that goes with anyone – that goes with actors or sports figures or anyone like that.”

And John 5 considers the man he replaced in Mötley Crüe as one of the few.

Mick Mars. Mars had the whole package. He looked cool. He had great riffs, great solos

“Mick Mars. Mars had the whole package,” he says. “He looked cool. He had great riffs, great solos. He was cool –all that stuff – and just think of the zillions of guitar players that are out there, very few are the whole package.”

And talking about Mars, Frehley, EVH et al, these were all players with great tone.

“Great tone, incredible tone,” says John 5. “It’s so important, and most of that, just like Eddie Van Halen said, ‘I sound like Eddie Van Halen playing acoustic guitar, because most of it’s in your hands.’”

Before we bid John 5 goodbye, what should any young rock guitar player check out from Kiss’s discography if they want to get an idea of what Frehley could do? John 5 told us in 2016 that I Stole Your Love from 1977’s Love Gun was the song that changed his life, but right now that’s a tough question.

John 5 is momentarily stumped.

“Umm, that’s a good one,” he says. “That’s a really good one, because there are so many amazing Kiss songs – there are just so many. [Pauses] Love Her All I Can, or Rocket Ride, or anything like that. It’s just awesome. Awesome! Just any of those early albums are the best.”