Terry Marshall, the co-founder of the famous amps manufacturer, has given a rare interview and said that at 82 he has no plans for a more sedate life.

He is still a regular gig-goer around Milton Keynes and will apparently still jump on stage to play his sax whenever he has the opportunity. "I say at 82, I still want to go out and get my musical fix,” he told the BBC . “The only drug I've taken is music and I can't get away from it."

Marshall founded the company with his dad Jim way back in 1962 and the family name is synonymous with move to greater amplification as rock music developed in the 1960s. The UK-based guitar heroes of that era – Townshend, Page, Clapton and Hendrix - all adopted Marshall’s amps and established the brand as a market leader.

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"My father physically made the very first 4x12 cabinet,” Marshall told the BBC. “It was the first in the world, and it's been copied all over the world. People are still using cabinets and amps we built in 1963, which is one of the greatest compliments we can get."

The company is now majority-owned by Chinese outfit, the HongShan Capital Group, but Marshall and his family retain a 20% stake, and Terry is still a regular presence in their Milton Keynes factory. "It feels like family. I cannot walk through the factory without people stopping, shaking my hand, or giving me a hug,” he says.

Handily, there is even a working recording studio inside the factory, an innovation that as a musician himself, Marshall felt was important: "I was determined to make (the studio) an area where a musician walks in and feels comfortable, because then you get the best from them."

As for his own career, retirement isn’t on the agenda any time soon, it seems: "I'm still ambitious to play on stage; I can't get that out of my system."

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