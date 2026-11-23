"People foolishly think it's just MPC swing": Prince Fatty on working with J Dilla and covering ODB - YouTube Watch On

Michael Pelanconi – better known as Prince Fatty – might be one of the most respected producers in modern reggae and dub music, but his production credits stretch well beyond those genres into pop, indie, electronic and Latin music.

Alongside his work in reggae, Pelanconi has collaborated with names like Lily Allen, Graham Coxon, The Orb and Manu Chao across a three-decade career that he's spent honing a proudly old-school, intuition-driven approach to production.

We visited Pelanconi in his custom-built studio, situated above a pub in London and packed with vintage outboard gear, '80s Japanese tape machines and even an original EMT 140, a plate reverb that's the size of a small horse.

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After digging into the making of his latest release, a reggae reimagining of The Vision's Heaven featuring Andreya Triana, Pelanconi told us about another artist he'd worked with – one that many producers would give their right arm to be able to say they've shared a studio with, even just for one day.

That artist is J Dilla, the legendary hip-hop producer, beatmaker and MPC mastermind that tragically passed away in 2006 at the age of 32, following complications from a rare blood disorder. Pelanconi was fortunate enough to cross paths with Dilla in the '90s while working for hip-hop label Delicious Vinyl.

"Dilla used to come over all the time and remix songs," Pelanconi recalls. "We used to set up the MPC... in those days it was a big SSL studio with tape machines. I would feed him what he wanted from the tape, bits of the drums, the bass, keyboards, guitars and so on. With headphones, he would just sit on his MPC and edit that, build it up and do what he was doing. I would come back three or four hours later, and he'd be about an hour away from being ready. He was a genius."

Dilla's beats are famously characterized by their loose, wonky and unquantized timing, which Pelanconi witnessed the producer dialling in firsthand. "It was all on feel," he remembers. "Foolishly, many people think that his feel is [from] the swing on the MPC. They think it's that, but it's not. He manually edited everything."

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"He was very, very clever at editing, and fundamentally, he just played it how he heard it," Pelanconi continues. "If you heard the metronome, it wasn't quite in, but it was in for him, in Dilla style... At the beginning, I didn't quite get it. I'd be like, 'Is he mad?' I was hearing it and I'd be like, 'What? What is the mad scientist doing?' But when you hear it all together, it friggin' works."

Check out our In The Studio With... session with Prince Fatty below and subscribe to the MusicRadar Tech YouTube channel.

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