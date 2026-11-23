It’s one thing to perform one of your hero’s songs, but quite another to do it right in front of them at their own venue.

Take a bow, then, Olivia Rodrigo, who just sang The White Stripes’ Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground – the opening track from their 2001 album, White Blood Cells – at Jack White’s Third Man Records Blue Room in Nashville.

Rodrigo and her band were in the intimate 250-capacity house to record two live-to-acetate sets (one for each side of the vinyl) that will presumably be released at some point.

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After being introduced by White himself, she’s reported to have played seven songs from her own back catalogue – Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl, Stupid Song, Maggots For Brains, Déjà vu, All-American Bitch Bad Idea Right? and What’s Wrong With Me – before performing the surprise White Stripes cover and finishing with her 2026 hit The Cure.

“Anybody that knows me at all knows that I’m kind of the biggest Jack White fan ever,” Rodrigo told the small crowd. “I was contemplating whether or not I’d say this, but given that we’re settling in, I thought I would come clean and admit that when I was 15, I did have a Jack White fan account called Third Fan Records. It’s kind of embarrassing in concept, but all this is to say that I think 15-year-old Olivia would be pretty stoked if you told her what she was doing tonight.”

Rodrigo and White have been in contact for several years now. She previously said that he wrote to her when she was preparing to release her second album, Guts, in 2023, telling her that “Your only job is to write music that you would want to hear on the radio.”

In 2025, Rodrigo helped to induct the White Stripes into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, singing the band’s 2002 single We’re Going To Be Friends with fellow fan Feist at the ceremony.

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Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter earlier this year, she also revealed that she spent an “exorbitant amount of money” on the Gunne Sax prairie-style dress that Meg White wore on the cover of the White Stripes’ 2003 album, Elephant.

Rodrigo’s plan had been to wear it at her Daisy Chain Fields festival, which took place in August, but she couldn’t because it was too hot.