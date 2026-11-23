Drum YouTuber El Estepario Siberiano has long been a critic of AI, but he's now come out swinging against tech companies that he alleges have stolen his content.

In a compelling new video, Siberiano talks about a new tool that all creatives – be that artists, writers and indeed video content creators such as he – can use to check on whether tech companies have trained their AI models on their work.

This is the Atlantic’s AI Watchdog tool, which the US magazine set up earlier this year for this very purpose. Try it yourself – you’ll be staggered how much of your own work has already been pilfered.

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This A.I company stole ALL my CHANNEL? - YouTube Watch On

Siberiano did the same as many of us have done and checked if his own work has been stolen by tech firms. He found, to his horror, that 572 of his long-form videos had. “This made me mad,” he says, “exceptionally f***ing angry.”

He explained that his rise to prominence as a drumming YouTuber didn’t happen overnight. He spent a decade toiling away without getting much traction at all. “There is a cost to every video,” he says, “of both effort and time and of course money. There is an average of a week of rehearsal and when I do record it I need to pay myself the cost of an audio engineer that’s going to record and mix my stuff and a camera guy.”

He works out that he’s spent around €400 for every video, which worked out over a decade those 572 videos have cost him €230,000. “They stole a decade of my life and my effort and €230,000 from my pocket in order to train their AI generative tool that is now able to do this,” he says, pointing to a drum video, but with a cartoon cat instead of a living, breathing actual musician.

Indeed. You may assume that YouTubers have been left untouched by AI. Not so. In a previous clip, Siberiano explained that his videos now have led to AI copycats and AI reaction videos. The next stage, he said, was “AI reactions to AI performers and then the cycle is complete! What’s to stop Meta from kicking human influencers out of the wheel?” he asked in frustration.

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But now he has proof that tech companies have used his content illegally; he is ready to move. “I want to take legal action,” he says. “I don’t want people stealing my content in order for them to make content like mine for free in a couple of years. I have been barely making a living with this sh*t for a decade... I don't want to let these billionaires walk off without facing any kind of consequence”

He ended by asking his followers for advice about how to proceed in this. Might we see a music YouTuber's class action? Stranger things have happened...