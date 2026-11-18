It’s just two weeks until Journey wrap up what is supposed to be their final tour with a homecoming show in San Francisco. But one member won’t even make it that far – drummer Deen Castronovo has left to “focus on personal health matters.”

He’ll be replaced on the remaining dates of the tour by Steve Murphy, who has played with the Alan Parsons Project and Christopher Cross. Journey broke the news in a Facebook post on Friday, saying: “After careful consideration and an extensive year of touring, our talented, longtime drummer Deen Castronovo has decided to step away to focus on personal health matters that require his attention. He has our full support during this time and extends his heartfelt thanks to the fans for the love, encouragement, and kindness he has received.”

The details of his personal health matters have not yet been revealed. During a show in Tulsa in early October, Castronovo had to depart mid set and was rushed to hospital. When the tour resumed a couple of days later he was back again, but at a show in Boston on 10 November the same thing happened and the band had to complete the show without him.

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However, in his own Facebook post Castronovo sounds remarkably upbeat about the situation. “I CAN’T THANK YOU, THE FANS AND ALL OF MY DRUMMING COMMUNITY, FOR YOUR SUPPORT AND LOVE!” he wrote, all in caps. “Overwhelming and extremely humbled, to say the very least! I couldn’t ask for better people in my life to see me through this. TRUTH! Love does not accurately describe it To Neal, Caino, Arnel, TJ, Jason. True brotherhood and family sums it up.”

“God willing, with the right doctors and experts I’m seeing soon, I’ll come back swingin’!” he added. “Prayers and all the positive energy you can throw my way will be deeply appreciated. If I had the money, I’d bring you all home with me. You are loved people, more than you will EVER know! You hold my heart, folks.”

Whether there will be more Journey gigs for Castronovo to come back swingin’ to remains to be seen. The Final Frontier tour was meant to be it for the band, but in early November, again in a Facebook post, Schon indicated that that might not be the case. “What began as ‘The Final Frontier’ now feels more like ‘The Long Goodbye’, he wrote to fans. “We’re letting our hearts - and the connection we feel with you every night - help guide what comes next.”