The Cult's drummer of 20 years has left the band: “So many unforgettable shows, experiences, and memories"

The Cult have parted company with their drummer, John Tempesta.

The Bronx-born musician first joined the band in 2006 and played on three of the group’s albums during that time. He did not, however, contribute to their most recent record, 2022’s Under The Midnight Sun – the drums on that album were played by a moonlighting Ian Matthews of Kasabian

Tempesta announced the news on Instagram, saying that “After 20 years, my chapter with The Cult has come to an end. So many unforgettable shows, experiences, and memories. I’m incredibly thankful to every single fan who was there along the way. Your support has meant so much to me.”

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He added cheerily: “I’m looking forward to getting back out there, playing music and seeing where the next chapter takes me. Here’s to 2027. Wishing the guys all the best!”

He seems to have given no particular reason for his exit. The Cult have yet to respond to the news either.

Prior to joining The Cult, Tempesta had a background in metal. The 62 year had played in a succession of high profile bands in that scene, including White Zombie, Helmet, Exodus, Testament and the charmingly-named Scum Of The Earth. In an interview with Remo.com, he once described how he got the Cult gig: "A friend of mine who is a booking agent for The Cult told me that they were auditioning drummers. At that time I was lined up to record another album with Helmet, and I was also scheduled to go to Dubai to play with Testament.

"It was one of those things where everything happened in a week. After securing the audition, I learned all of The Cult material that I'd need to play, and I felt really confident about the audition, because I'd always been a fan of The Cult. It just clicked, basically."

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Indeed. Despite his very heavy-sounding CV, Tempesta proved a natural fit for the band.

The Cult are gearing up for more activity soon – Ian Astbury, Billy Duffy and co are set to support A Perfect Circle on their North American tour, which starts in April. That should provide enough time to audition and recruit a new man behind the kit..