“Thank you James, Lars, Kirk and Robert”: Céline Dion enters her hard rock era as she plays air bass and headbangs to Enter Sandman during a wild weekend with Metallica at the Sphere

Having wrapped up the first leg of her Paris comeback residency, it looks like Céline Dion is in the mood to let off a little steam.

Over the past week, the star has twice been spotted at the Las Vegas Sphere watching none other than hard rock titans Metallica – possibly not the band you’d have bet the farm on Dion being a fan of.

She most certainly is, though: her first appearance came on Thursday, when she did her best Robert Trujillo impression and played a bit of air bass. Her performance came during the evening’s customary ‘Rob and Kirk Doodle’, a regular instrumental section of the Metallica show in which Trujillo and guitarist Kirk Hammett just jam for a while.

Latest Videos From MusicRadar Watch full video here:

Fan-captured footage shows that Dion – who recently returned to the stage following a battle with a rare condition known as stiff person syndrome – was more than able to keep up, and certainly giving more energy than the people around her in her box. And, just in case you thought you thought that seeing Céline Dion at a Metallica gig was just a dream, she turned up for another show on Saturday, finding herself stationed near Jack Black.

This time, TMZ spotted her playing a little air guitar during the intro to Enter Sandman, before putting her hands in the air and indulging in a bit of headbanging.

As queen of the big power ballad, Dion might seem like an unlikely Metallica fan, but this isn't her first dalliance with hard rock. Back in 2002 she duetted with Anastacia and guitarist Meredith Brooks on AC/DC classic You Shook Me All Night Long at the VHA Divas concert in Las Vegas.

Céline Dion, Anastacia - You Shook Me All Night Long (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

What's more, she has named-checked Metallica before. Speaking earlier this year, she revealed that the band’s 1996 song Until It Sleeps is on her personal playlist.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Dion also explained that her son Eddy’s favourite band is Metallica, and he was able to join his mother on Saturday as she went backstage to meet the famous four-piece, later sharing photos of the encounter on Instagram.

“Thank you James, Lars, Kirk and Robert and everyone from the Metallica organisation for the warm welcome!” she wrote. “We had such a wonderful time seeing you at the Sphere. We absolutely loved the show.”

Of course, there’s always the chance that Céline also wanted to check out the Sphere venue itself, possibly with an eye on her own residency at some point in the future. Any performances there would have to wait until she’s played the second leg of her Paris, stint, though – she has 10 more shows inked in during May 2027.

Metallica, meanwhile, will be at the Sphere until next March.