“I’m not sure it’s even possible. But we’re going to try”: DJ James Hype says he’s going to try to mix 1,000 tracks in just two hours

DJs – how many tracks do you think you could fit into a two-hour set? Thirty? Forty even?

Pah! James Hype has given himself a challenge which - if it comes off - will knock even the most nifty-fingered jocks into a cocked hat: he’s planning to mix 1,000 tunes in under two hours in December.

The Wirral-born house DJ has announced the idea on Instagram. “I’ve done some crazy things in my career but this is the first time I’m attempting something I genuinely think is impossible,” he declares. “We’re calling it Project 1,000.”

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“A typical DJ set for me consists of 50 to 60 songs. But I’m going to attempt to play 1,000 tracks in two hours on 16 CDJs and four mixers.”

So, working that out, that’s mixing together over 41 different tracks EVERY five minutes. Or a new track every eight seconds. Is that even humanly possible? Actually, Hype doesn’t seem sure. “This has never been attempted before,” he says. “And I’m not sure it’s even possible. But we’re going to try.”

DJing with 16 decks - Explained (Project 1000) - YouTube Watch On

“Since I’ve had the idea everyone’s been asking me the same question ‘Why would I do this?' Well, DJing as an art form has given me everything that I have. It’s taken me around the world, and I love the technical side of the culture. So I want to see how far I can push it. And if I can set a world record at the same time, even better.”

In the YouTube video above, he provides some insight into how he might go about it. If you regard each of the four elements of a dance track (vocals, bassline, drums, synths) as comprising a ‘track’ in themselves, Hype intends to switch between the four using his four CDJs. It sounds incredibly difficult and if it comes off will be a feat of outstanding concentration and dexterity.

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Hype intends to attempt the record using a circular DJ booth so he can move easily between the CDJs. Won’t it just sound like a mess? “Hopefully not,” he says. “Hopefully we can not only push the limit of what’s possible here but also it will sound nice as well.”

“It’s going to be pretty intense. It’s going to be two hours, ultra-focused. I’m using my mind and my ears, making micro-adjustments in real time. After a regular set I feel pretty wrecked. So (for this one) I’m going to be pretty tired. I might even need some time off.”

Hype hasn’t said when exactly in December he’ll be attempting Project 1,000. All we can do is wish him the best of luck...