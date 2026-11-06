With so many amazing music gear sales live, you'd be forgiven for thinking today is Black Friday - here's 8 you can shop right now
Black Friday is here earlier than ever, and these sales prove you shouldn't wait until the big day
Look, I'll be honest, an unprecedented number of early Black Friday music deals have dropped weeks ahead of the traditional Cyber Weekend rush.
The retail landscape has shifted significantly this year, with major gear dealers kicking off their main holiday sales early rather than holding back stock until late November. I've been covering these sales for years, and I don't think I've seen so many sales this early!
So if you want to skip the rush this year, or make sure you bag the biggest discounts before they sell out, then now is the time.
Here are the best early Black Friday sales active today.
Thomann: Cyber Deals Sale
The German retail giant has just announced the launch of its Cyber Deals sale, which features discounts of up to 70% off a host of music-making gear. You have until the 30th of November to get involved.
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Waves: Free plugin!
Waves will be launching a brand new plugin this Black Friday, and better yet, they’ll be giving it away for free. We don't yet know what it is; all we have to go by is this cryptic hand-drawn control knob. To get in on the action, just sign up over at the Waves site to be notified as soon as it is released. Be advised, licenses are limited to the sign-up period and will end eventually.
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Guitar Center: Pre-Black Friday Sale
Guitar Center’s official pre-Black Friday event features hefty price drops across guitars, amps, and effects. While the main banner advertises 30% off, the effects section shows discounts of up to 40% on select stompboxes. Notable steals include $100 off Epiphone Les Paul Standards and $75 off beginner-friendly Squier Sonic Strats.
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Sweetwater: Up to 60% off
Sweetwater’s early Black Friday sale has kicked off savings season with a bang, dropping a huge number of guitars, amps, and pedals that are sure to satisfy any bargain hunter out there. With discounts hitting up to 60% off and brands like Fender, Boss, Marshall, Line 6, and more in the sale, it’s one of the best around at the moment.
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Musician's Friend: Grab up to 50% off
Following their major outlet revamp, Musician’s Friend has pulled out all the stops for their holiday event. They’ve slashed prices by up to 50% across premium electric guitars, beginner bundles, and live sound equipment. If you're looking for doorbuster-style pricing on big-name brands, their holiday clearance section is worth browsing now.
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Positive Grid: Black Friday sale
Positive Grid continues to dominate the smart practice amp market, and their Black Friday event brings first-time discounts to their flagship practice hardware. You can score sweet savings across the portable Spark Mini, the high-powered Spark 2, and get up to 40% off their popular BIAS X tone-creation software.
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Universal Audio: Tasty plugin deals sale
Universal Audio has rolled out its full stack of holiday hardware promotions. When you purchase eligible UAFX amp-modeling pedals or Volt USB interfaces, UA is throwing in premium plugin suites, like the Paradise Guitar Studio v1, completely free. Native UAD plugins and bundles are also discounted down to just $49.
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Save a huge $800 on Guitar Tricks this Black Friday. Whether you're picking up a guitar for the first time or fine-tuning your skills, the best online lessons deal of the year includes one Full Year of Unlimited Access to our #1 platform, the Ultimate Beginner Bundle complete with Custom Lesson Plan, Premium Bootcamp Access and a range of jam tracks and ebooks. This would normally set you back $899, today it can be yours for $99, which is just $8.25 per month.
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I'm a Senior Deals Writer at MusicRadar, and I'm responsible for writing and maintaining buyer's guides on the site. As part of my role, I also scour the internet for the best deals I can find on gear and get hands-on with the products for reviews. My gear reviews have been published in prominent publications, including Total Guitar, Guitarist, and Future Music, as well as Guitar World.com. I've also had the privilege of interviewing everyone from Slash to Yungblud, as well as members of Sum 41, Foo Fighters, The Offspring, and many more.
In a previous life, I worked in music retail, selling everything from digital pianos to electric guitars. I'm also a fully qualified sound engineer who holds a first-class Bachelor's degree in Creative Sound Production from the University of Abertay.
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