With so many amazing music gear sales live, you'd be forgiven for thinking today is Black Friday - here's 8 you can shop right now

Look, I'll be honest, an unprecedented number of early Black Friday music deals have dropped weeks ahead of the traditional Cyber Weekend rush.

The retail landscape has shifted significantly this year, with major gear dealers kicking off their main holiday sales early rather than holding back stock until late November. I've been covering these sales for years, and I don't think I've seen so many sales this early!

So if you want to skip the rush this year, or make sure you bag the biggest discounts before they sell out, then now is the time.

Here are the best early Black Friday sales active today.

Thomann: Cyber Deals Sale

The German retail giant has just announced the launch of its Cyber Deals sale, which features discounts of up to 70% off a host of music-making gear. You have until the 30th of November to get involved. Read more Read less ▼

Waves: Free plugin!

Waves will be launching a brand new plugin this Black Friday, and better yet, they’ll be giving it away for free. We don't yet know what it is; all we have to go by is this cryptic hand-drawn control knob. To get in on the action, just sign up over at the Waves site to be notified as soon as it is released. Be advised, licenses are limited to the sign-up period and will end eventually. Read more Read less ▼

Guitar Center: Pre-Black Friday Sale

Guitar Center’s official pre-Black Friday event features hefty price drops across guitars, amps, and effects. While the main banner advertises 30% off, the effects section shows discounts of up to 40% on select stompboxes. Notable steals include $100 off Epiphone Les Paul Standards and $75 off beginner-friendly Squier Sonic Strats. Read more Read less ▼

Sweetwater: Up to 60% off

Sweetwater’s early Black Friday sale has kicked off savings season with a bang, dropping a huge number of guitars, amps, and pedals that are sure to satisfy any bargain hunter out there. With discounts hitting up to 60% off and brands like Fender, Boss, Marshall, Line 6, and more in the sale, it’s one of the best around at the moment. Read more Read less ▼

Musician's Friend: Grab up to 50% off

Following their major outlet revamp, Musician’s Friend has pulled out all the stops for their holiday event. They’ve slashed prices by up to 50% across premium electric guitars, beginner bundles, and live sound equipment. If you're looking for doorbuster-style pricing on big-name brands, their holiday clearance section is worth browsing now. Read more Read less ▼

Positive Grid: Black Friday sale

Positive Grid continues to dominate the smart practice amp market, and their Black Friday event brings first-time discounts to their flagship practice hardware. You can score sweet savings across the portable Spark Mini, the high-powered Spark 2, and get up to 40% off their popular BIAS X tone-creation software. Read more Read less ▼

Universal Audio: Tasty plugin deals sale

Universal Audio has rolled out its full stack of holiday hardware promotions. When you purchase eligible UAFX amp-modeling pedals or Volt USB interfaces, UA is throwing in premium plugin suites, like the Paradise Guitar Studio v1, completely free. Native UAD plugins and bundles are also discounted down to just $49. Read more Read less ▼