My favourite online guitar tuition platform just dropped to $99 for Black Friday - save $800 on a huge lessons bundle

If you've ever made the decision to finally knuckle down with your guitar playing, only to find yourself aimlessly doom-scrolling random YouTube videos at midnight, you’re not alone. We’ve all been guilty of hitting the learning wall where a mish-mash of YouTube lessons makes learning harder, rather than easier. Now, whenever I’m asked about guitar tuition, I always recommend structured lessons with clear learning paths to avoid confusion and the development of bad habits. And right now, the best way to do that is with an entire year of Guitar Tricks lessons, plus a bunch of extras, down to $99 for Black Friday .

Putting this deal into context, $99 works out at only $8.25 per month. You might pay triple that for a single lesson with a tutor. But don't go writing Guitar Tricks off as style over substance - with over 11,000 high quality lessons on the site and a range of useful tools at your disposal including Custom Lesson Plans, there’s a reason why they’re number one in our guide to the best online guitar lessons and scored an impressive 5-stars in our Guitar Tricks review .

Save 89% ($800) Guitar Tricks lessons: was $899 now $99 at Guitar Tricks Save a huge $800 on Guitar Tricks this Black Friday. Whether you're picking up a guitar for the first time or fine-tuning your skills, the best online lessons deal of the year includes one Full Year of Unlimited Access to our #1 platform, the Ultimate Beginner Bundle complete with Custom Lesson Plan, Premium Bootcamp Access and a range of jam tracks and ebooks. This would normally set you back $899, today it can be yours for $99, which is just $8.25 per month.

This Black Friday bundle is more than just access to a huge volume of lessons though. For the money you also get a range of tools and products designed to help newer players get up and running and to develop intermediate to advanced guitarists. Here’s a breakdown of what you get:

Yearly subscription price (normally $359)

Custom Lesson Plan (normally $99)

Premium Bootcamp Access (normally $79)

100 Essential Licks Series (normally $79)

Ultimate Beginner Guide (normally $29)

Guitar Setup Guide (normally $29)

Guitar Soloing Guide ebook (normally $29)

4 Bonus Learning Tools (normally $196)

When we put Guitar Tricks through its paces, we didn’t hesitate to award full marks, calling it “an exceptional platform for novices, intermediates and advanced guitarists alike.” What immediately sets Guitar Tricks apart from the competition is its Core Learning System. For raw beginners, it eliminates the guesswork: “For complete beginners, or guitarists returning to the instrument after a long break, these fundamental levels serve as a comprehensive foundation that will pay dividends as your learning progresses to more advanced areas.”

You're taught proper fundamentals, things like alternate picking, rhythm timing, and standard notation early on, but crucially, you apply those skills immediately to real riffs rather than endless mind-numbing drills.

Intermediate players will find just as much to love. Once you’re clear of the foundational branches, you can dive straight into dedicated genre paths covering blues, rock, country, and acoustic fingerpicking. In fact, Guitar Tricks really shines when it comes to intermediate and pro players, with over 11,000 videos across the site, plus over 800 fully licensed song breakdowns - from classic Hendrix, Zeppelin, and AC/DC to acoustic staples.

Price-wise, this Black Friday bundle is as good as it gets - you won’t see a better deal for the remainder of the year. What’s more, you get a 60-day money-back guarantee, meaning a sign up is completely risk free.