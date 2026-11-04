We loved these Positive Grid practice rigs at full price – now they’re as low as $99 thanks to this early Black Friday sale

Positive Grid has been the recipient of many MusicRadar accolades when it comes to guitar practice tools. It’s truly the authority on affordable, portable guitar amps, and its innovations in amp and tone modeling show no sign of stopping. Now, for Black Friday, Positive Grid has put some of their highest-rated gear in even closer reach , from wireless kits to stage-ready amps.

And just to be clear, whilst Black Friday itself doesn’t happen until Friday 27th November, this Black Friday sale is happening right now.

Of the devices on offer this year, one MusicRadar fave is the Positive Grid Reactor 50W, a solid-state amplifier that’s a tone-generation station like no other; per our review earlier this year : “there’s a ton of great tones in this box, everything from sparkling cleans to gnarly high-gain dirt, all with that familiar Positive Grid polish. The high-gain models in particular are absolute standouts, keeping up with the best of the digital crowd.” If it sounded good at $349, it’ll sound all the better at $244. The is the first discount it’s received since the June launch.

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We also absolutely loved the full-fat Positive Grid Neo when we reviewed it last year ; the Neo Core trucks in all the essential ‘good stuff’ from the Neo, and at an attractively accessible price point too; all the better, then, that it too gets the Black Friday treatment - $149 down to $99. Another worth highlighting is the Spark Go, a 5W practice amp the size of your common-or-garden effects pedal and with more features than you’d dare to expect. That’s also only $99 for Black Friday.

Positive Grid Black Friday Sale: huge discounts!

Positive Grid’s portable, practice-friendly and feature-packed amplification systems are the budget-range bee’s knees. What was once remarkably affordable is now even more so, as the brand offers up some of its best at all-new discounted prices for Black Friday. The discounts range between 20% and 40% off.

Save 30% ($105) Positive Grid Reactor 50W: was $349 now $244 at Positive Grid The Positive Grid Reactor amps are a pair of high-powered, highly-customisable digital racket-facilitators. Both the 50W and 100W versions benefit from the tone-generating smarts of Positive Grid’s Reactor app, and some impressive on-board features like an effects loop and attenuator switch. With a rejuvenated app interface, the Reactor amp is a better prospect than ever for adaptable rehearsal and performance - and its capabilities grow even more with the addition of the Reactor Control footswitch. The amps are 30%-discounted, and the footswitch 20%-discounted; all together, an absolute steal of a compact guitar rig.

Save 38% ($60) Positive Grid Spark Neo Core: was $159 now $99 at Positive Grid “Practicing at full volume” and “practicing silently” are usually incongruous statements - but not with the Positive Grid Spark Neo Core. This is a budget-friendly headphone amp system for the guitar; plug in and wig out to a whole host of emulated tones, without waking the neighbours. It was already cheap, but this Black Friday discount makes it even cheaper; at $99.99, it’s one of the best gifts under $100 you can buy for the guitarist in your life (your fine self included).

Save 34% ($50) Positive Grid Spark Go: was $149 now $99 at Positive Grid The Positive Grid Spark Go is guitar-amp-meets-Bluetooth speaker, cramming 5W of solid-state amp-modeling brilliance into an impressively small form factor. It made it as one to watch in our round-up of the best desktop amps , thanks to the simple fact that it “packs a whopping amount of technology into an enclosure that is literally pocket-sized”. And for Black Friday, the Spark Go is at its lowest price all year – discounted by more than a third, to come in just under $100. What a deceptively diminutive treat!