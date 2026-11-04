The annual free Waves plugin has become a bit of a tradition for music makers, and the company has just announced that its latest freebie will launch on November 27. To get in on the action, all you need to do is head over to their landing page and input your email , and you’ll be notified as soon as it drops. Be advised, they’re only giving away a limited number of licenses, so you’ll need to get in there quickly.

The decision to keep the details of their free plugin secretive is always a cause for excitement, and all we have to go by is a hand-drawn control knob on a pink background this year. Any ideas what it might be? Drop us a line in the comments if you think you know what it is!

Waves: Free plugin!

Waves will be launching a brand new plugin this Black Friday, and better yet, they’ll be giving it away for free. We don't yet know what it is; all we have to go by is this cryptic hand-drawn control knob. To get in on the action, just sign up over at the Waves site to be notified as soon as it is released. Be advised, licenses are limited to the sign-up period and will end eventually.

Last year Waves gave away the Magma StressBox plugin , an intuitive dynamic shaping tool that transformed your drums, bass, vocals, and more. Waves said: "Turn right for explosive punch and energy, or left for intimate control and focus. Each twist transforms your track’s feel, adding drama, contrast, and movement in a single knob."

With the Black Friday plugin deals just around the corner, deals are already there to take advantage of on the Waves site. There’s a huge sale been launched with three plugins for $49.99, and six plugins for $99.98 .

Plugins start from as low as $24.99, with pretty much every Waves plugin apart from a select few on sale. Plugins like the Abbey Road TG Mastering Chain, SSL E Channel, CLA compressors, and loads more have all got hefty discounts of up to 95%. There are also some serious money-off bundles like the Horizon Bundle and Abbey Road collection.

More Black Friday plugin sales