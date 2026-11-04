“I broke down in tears, sobbing like a baby. I was sobbing, like wailing, sobbing, and I couldn't believe it”: Dave Grohl reveals how jamming with AC/DC reduced him to a blubbing wreck

Dave Grohl has been opening up about the experience of playing with AC/DC on stage – a ‘pinch me’ moment that happened to him last month.

Not that this was something that was all planned ahead. As Grohl told New Zealand radio station The Rock it took a lucky chain of events for it to happen. “(AC/DC) had the band The Pretty Reckless on tour with them for years. And we’ve been friends with The Pretty Reckless for a long time.

"Taylor Momsen couldn't make one show, so she called, she's, like, 'Man, I can't make this one show. Do you think you could fill in?' And I looked at the calendar. I'm, like, 'Oh my God, it's a day off.'”

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So the Foos supported Angus Young and co at one of the shows on the group’s Power Up tour. “And then it happened again,” Grohl continued. “Taylor couldn't make it to another show, so we went to that one. And at that one, I got to get up on stage and jam with them."

"Highway to Hell" AC DC & Dave Grohl@MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ 10/2/26 - YouTube Watch On

Asked what it was like to share a stage with them in New Jersey last month, Grohl said: "It was so crazy because my wife was on the side of the stage. We played Highway To Hell. I walked off stage and I broke down in tears, sobbing like a baby. I was sobbing, like wailing, sobbing, and I couldn't believe it.

"I was, like, 'That is one of the most full-circle moments of my entire life,' and I will never forget it. And just so you know, that is the loudest stage I have ever stood on in my entire life. More than Motorhead, more than any other band. AC/DC is the loudest band in the world, I think."

AC/DC hold a special place in Grohl’s heart and went on to describe a pivotal moment in his life that happened when he was aged just 11. "I spent the night at my friend's house, and his dad said, 'Hey, I'll take you to this midnight movie.' And so we go to this movie. And I'd heard their songs, but I'd never witnessed them playing. And it was the Let There Be Rock film. And watching a band go on stage and just destroy the stage and equipment and themselves for an hour and a half…"

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“I didn't know that that's how you play rock and roll. I thought rock and roll was like The Beatles and Kiss and things like that. I'd never seen someone so drenched in sweat that they needed an oxygen tank. I was, like, 'That's what I wanna be when I grow up. I wanna be that guy.'"