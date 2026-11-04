There’s no better time than Black Friday to pick up a plugin deal, and Waves has decided to start the festivities early. The company has launched its Black Friday plugin deals now, so you can expand your arsenal earlier than anticipated. With some sweet multi-buy deals of three for $49.99, or six for $99.98 , it’s a great opportunity to pick up some classic and new Waves plugins or less.

While just about every one of their plugins is already significantly discounted – with some starting as low as $24.99 – the headline deal is their multi-buy special. This deal covers the vast majority of their standalone plugin range, including staples like Abbey Road Reverb Plates, Scheps Omni Channel 2, and the PuigTec EQs.

Waves: 3 for $49.99, 6 for $99.98

Choose from a selection of 200 plugins in the Waves Black Friday Month sale, with three for just $49.99 six for the low price of $99.98. Even when considering the already hugely reduced sale price of Waves’ plugins, this represents a big saving, but compared to regular retail price, it’s a truly excellent deal. There is no need to choose plugins from the same collection either, so this is a great way to cherry-pick just the plugins you need.

Waves: Free plugin!

Waves will be launching a brand new plugin this Black Friday, and better yet, they’ll be giving it away for free. We don't yet know what it is; all we have to go by is this cryptic hand-drawn control knob. To get in on the action, just sign up over at the Waves site to be notified as soon as it is released. Be advised, licenses are limited to the sign-up period and will end eventually.

Doing a little bit of early Black Friday shopping myself, I scoured through the early sale to see what the best deals I could find were.

For me, the standout bundle is the Abbey Road collection, now with a massive 86% off . Featuring exceptionally faithful models of the tech and rooms at Abbey Road, these plugins aren’t found in any other bundle that Waves produces. They’re well worth investing in to add warmth and character to your productions and can be picked up now for just $164.99, down from $1,199. The Abbey Road TG Mastering Chain is a particular favorite of mine and is basically a cheat code for producing great masters.

If you’re trying to be restrained and are only looking to purchase a single plugin, Waves has a plethora of different channel strip options, which is like having several plugins in one. My pick of their channel strips is the SSL E-Channel, which offers a 4-band EQ, a compressor/limiter, and an expander/gate all in one. It’s a do-it-all plugin that you’ll want to put on every channel of your mix, and it costs just $29.99 in the sale , down from $149.99. That’s a hefty 80% saving.

And as my final pick of the best deals available, if you don’t have the CLA Classic Compressors bundle, this is a great opportunity to get it while it’s just $49.99 , with $150 off the regular price. It features the Chris Lord-Alge models of three of the most infamous compressor/limiters ever made: the CLA-2A, the CLA-3A, and the CLA-76 (bluey and blacky variants). These are staple compressors modeled on vintage gear that work across just about every instrument you can think of. If I only had access to three compressors for the rest of my life, these would be more than adept enough.

More Black Friday plugin sales