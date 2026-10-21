Did Daft Punk say 'non', turning down an “unlimited budget” to reunite for Grand Theft Auto VI soundtrack?

Daft Punk as they appeared in Fortnite last year

As the gamers of the world wait for the release of Grand Theft Auto VI next month, it’s been reported that Rockstar Games tried to throw a whole load of money at Daft Punk to score the game’s soundtrack.

Last week it was revealed that Justice had got the gig of scoring the game. But according to prominent leaker Has It Leaked, they weren’t Rockstar’s first choice: “Daft Punk’s management (yes, still exist) were pitched ‘a final comeback’ of the duo for the GTA VI soundtrack with what was ‘essentially an unlimited budget’. Justice were Rockstar’s second choice.”

When one poster cast doubt on this, Has It Leaked reminded them that “I’ve leaked Daft Punk and Justice news for 10+ years. Check my record. But I understand the hesitation.”

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Daft Punk's management (yes, still exist) were pitched "a final comeback" of the duo for the GTAVI soundtrack with what was "essentially an unlimited budget". Justice were Rockstar's second choice.October 19, 2026

Poor Justice. Forever doomed to be overshadowed by their more illustrious robot-helmeted compatriots…

Anyway, Rockstar has made no official comment on the matter. Nor, unsurprisingly, have Daft Punk. The developers aren’t the first organisation that has tried to tempt the duo back together again – the artistic director of the Paris Olympics apparently attempted to convince Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo to reunite for the 2024 opening ceremony.

The pair broke up in 2021 after four studio albums and a 28 year career in which they changed the face of pop music. Speaking to The Times earlier this year, Bangalter again ruled out any reunion: “The history of music is made of fruitful partnerships and they usually last way shorter than the 28-year run that we had. It was great, but staying in character and not spoiling it became very difficult.”

Travis Scott – RHYNO (prod. by Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo) (From Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album) - YouTube Watch On

Doubtless Rockstar will cope just fine with Justice scoring the game. In any case, it isn’t strictly true that Daft Punk doesn’t have any presence in GTA VI. Included on the game’s soundtrack is Travis Scott’s RHYNO, which is produced by… Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo.

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As for the game itself, it lands on Thursday, 19 November.