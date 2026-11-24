It’s been 20 years since Justin Timberlake brought us SexyBack, and now he’s bringing SexyBack back.

By which we mean that the star has been sitting down with his collaborators on the 2006 hit – Timbaland, Danja and Jimmy Douglass – and explaining how it was made.

Lined up at a mixing desk, Timberlake and co cover everything from SexyBack’s songwriting and vocals to the drum sounds and guitars. And when we hear those guitars isolated from the rest of the mix, there are a couple of big revelations.

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In fact, there are two guitar parts, both played by Bill Pettaway. He’s said to have spent just a couple of minutes recording them, and that throwaway vide is audible.

Justin Timberlake on the guitar arrangement for ‘SexyBack’ - YouTube Watch On

“It’s so sloppy!” says Timberlake as he listens. “It’s so sloppy that it’s great,” adds Timbaland.

“And the tuning, too,” points out Jimmy Douglass. “Oh, it’s so out of tune!” laughs Timberlake.

The roughness and readiness worked, though: “That’s the beauty [of it],” notes Timbaland, sagely. “You don’t have that today in music. But it sounds in tune to y’all. It sounds right.”

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Justin Timberlake, Timbaland, Danja & Jimmy Douglass Producing 'Sexyback' | Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Elsewhere in the video series, Timberlake explains his thought process behind having his lead vocal in SexyBack distorted.

“I don’t wanna sound like me,” he told engineer Jimmy Douglass at the time. “How can we create an effect, for my lead vocal that almost sounds distorted?” he asked him. “I want my voice to feel like an electric guitar.”

Douglass says that they hit on the required sound when he was playing around with iZotope’s Trash multiband distortion plugin, which had recently been released (version 1 came out in 2003).

“I was trying to figure out how to work it,” says Douglass. I didn't know how to manipulate it yet. And I had it on and you [Timberlake] walk in the door and you went, ‘That's it.’”

Subscribers can watch the full SexyBack track breakdown on the Mix with the Masters website. Timberlake, meanwhile, will doubtless be doing the media rounds again soon as he prepares for the launch of the eponymous four-part documentary about him that will launch on Apple TV on 11 December.