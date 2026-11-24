Graham Coxon is currently on a UK tour – he’s in Bristol tonight – and in a fresh interview he revealed a few interesting nuggets.

Like many, he seems to have a yearning to be proficient at another instrument. “I wish I was good on the piano,” he told The Times. “I had some lessons, but playing hurt my wrists. I wish I’d kept up with my saxophone, which I started learning when I was 11. It’s the only instrument I can read music on. I try to transcribe Ornette Coleman.”

The piano is clearly on his mind at the moment. When asked what his favourite piece of music is, he answers: “Chopin’s piano music: it eases my anxiety. When I was a teenager, I had a lovely Debussy album by Tamas Vasary, which I would listen to while lying still. And I’ll Keep Loving You, Jackie McLean’s version. Also Shostakovich’s Symphony No 5.”

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Apart from the sax and, of course, guitar, he can play drums, bass, cittern (a Renaissance-era instrument similar to a lute) and mandolin. “I’m not great at keyboards,” he says. “I can’t shred on any instrument. I’m at the mercy of the song, or whatever I’m working on.”

And aside from listing his favourite books, films and dream dinner party guests (Richard Burton, Fay Weldon, Nick Davies and Bill Burr in case you were wondering), the Blur guitarist also mentioned the artist who he thinks is most underrated:

“Me,” he says, “and Debbie Harry. Everyone loves her, but she’s capable of so much more. They don’t play the really good Blondie stuff. Listen to Fan Mail, what she does with her voice at the end. She’s a genius.”

Coxon has had a fairly quiet year by his busy standards. He did put out a solo album in the summer, though Castle Park was a collection of recordings from 2011 that never were released at the time.

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Apart from these solo dates and a couple of festival gigs with his partner Rose-Elinor Dougall as The Waeve, he has hardly played live either. There’s no indication that Blur will be disinterred from their current state of suspended animation any time soon.



